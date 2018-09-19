Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Increasing funding and government initiatives for influenza diagnostics is expected to create significant opportunity for the global influenza diagnostics market”

According to OMR analysis, the global influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2018-2023 coupled with increasing funding and government initiatives for influenza diagnostics. Additionally, the global influenza diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of flu, test-type, end-users and regional outlook. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Increasing funding and government initiatives for influenza diagnostics in the countries such as the US is creating enormous opportunity for the market growth. For instance, in July 2018, BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority) awards nearly $21 million to Diassess Inc. for the development of flu diagnostic technology intended for utilization in the offices of physicians and consumer’s homes. According to Diassess Inc., this contract will increase its development of in-clinic flu test and sustain the development of consumer-focused and in-home flu test. Moreover, the company said its Flu diagnostic technology will provide with an accurate diagnosis to the consumers and physicians within 20 minutes. It works by inserting a nasal swab sample into a disposable DNA test and the battery-powered device enables to evaluate the sample. In addition, a visual readout shows results either in influenza A or B as well as provides a negative result. Its molecular diagnostic tests utilize nucleic acid amplification that enables for the detection of DNA and RNA of pathogens. The company is planning to introduce its in-clinic diagnostic tool in 2020 and ensure the availability of the over-the-counter, in-home version in the following year. Additionally, the in-home test needs development of a smartphone app that will link consumers with the treatment options.

Likewise, in the US, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) offers funding to the influenza scientists in the US. This funding enables scientists to collaborate with investigators globally in a network to develop knowledge regarding influenza viruses. Moreover, NIAID is supporting to discover new and advanced ways for the treatment, prevention and diagnosis of influenza infection. Such initiatives enable to increase the effectiveness and application of influenza diagnostic tests, which in turn may lead to fuel the market growth.

