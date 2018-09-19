Gas Turbine Upgrades For Performance Enhancement Market To Rise To US.3 billion by 2025

Gas turbines are the most widely used power generating technology in today’s world. A gas turbine is a common type of internal combustion engine that uses hot gases produced from the combustion of air-fuel mixtures to rotate turbine blades for generating power. For several years, gas turbines have been used in the aerospace industry and other industries. Gas turbines can run on a variety of fuels such as fuel oil, synthetic fuel, and natural gas. Gas turbines consist of three primary components mounted on the same shaft: compressor, combustion chamber, and turbine. With the emergence of renewable sources of energy and continuous growth of power generation and gas sectors, the need for advancements in existing gas turbines has emerged. The performance of gas turbines is restricted by the ambient temperature, as the power output of gas turbines is inversely proportional to the ambient temperature. The air mass flow rate decreases when the ambient temperature increases, which results in reduced power output from gas turbines.

The global gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market is expected to exhibit a 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. The market was valued at US.9 bn in 2017 and is likely to rise to US.3 bn by 2025.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25850

Combined Cycles to Dominate Market due to Higher Efficiency

The gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market has been segmented into two categories: turbine cycle and upgrade type. In terms of turbine cycle, the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market has been classified into simple cycle and combined cycle. In terms of revenue, combined cycle held the largest share in 2016, owing to its extensive usage and better efficiency than simple cycle gas turbines.

By upgrade type, the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market has been segregated into comprehensive upgrade, hot section coating, compressor coating, inlet air fogging, and other. The inlet air fogging is further segmented into evaporative cooling, fogging, inlet chilling, and others. By upgrade type, the comprehensive upgrade segment constituted 33% market share in 2016.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=25850

Key players in the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market are expected to benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with global players in the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market. Prominent players in the gas turbine upgrades for performance enhancement market are General Electric, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD., Siemens AG, ENRGISTX, Mee Industries Inc., Stellar Energy, and others.