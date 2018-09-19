Coral Calcium Supreme Offers Coral Calcium Supplements by Bob Barefoot to Support Healthy Development and Growth

Holland, PA, (September 19, 2018}: Coral Calcium Supreme, based in Holland, sells superior Coral Calcium Supplements that can help build strong bones, improve growth, enhance mood, lead to a better digestive system and improve overall health in many other ways. The company sells the supplements directly through the website of authorized distributor Barefoot Bob.

The supplements are created by experts, based on decades of persistent research, at the facilities of Coral Calcium Supreme. These are packed with Vitamin D3, Protein and other important nutrients that can satisfy the health requirements of users. Regular consumption of these products can provide users with relief from many health issues that take the joy out of life and can be debilitating enough for health.

Barefoot Bob’s Best Coral Calcium 2000 and Coral Calcium Supreme are among the first product set in the company’s product line. These are completely ionized sterling products and comprise of coral reefs that are directly sourced from Japan’s Okinawa. The products happen to be the best in the segment, and comprise of SMP 44 Marine coral calcium, Trimethylglycine (TMG) and Vitamin-B among other important nutrients that are proven to have a very positive impact on the health of humans. Years of extensive research have proven the efficacy of these ingredients.

Other than these, some of the other products from the Coral Calcium Supreme line include Bob’s Best Vitamin D3, Bob’s Best Solarcal-D and Bob’s Best Oxy Supreme. Like Bob’s Best Coral Calcium 2000 and Coral Calcium Supreme, these too are packed with high quality ingredients that can bring about a huge improvement in the physical and mental well-being of users.

Coral Calcium Supreme wants to be a leader in the Health and Wellness industry, and a household name in the country. Its existing as well as latest products comprise of the most superior ingredients. It places a lot of focus on the product quality. Alongside, it also lays stress on the security aspect of its website and customers can be fully assured of 100% secure transactions when they purchase products from the site that is made secure with 128-bits encryption.

About Coral Calcium Supreme:

Coral Calcium Supreme sells high quality organic superfoods and the best calcium supplement. It offers the best plant-based supplements that can improve health and overall well-being of users. The company is based in Holland.

For further information or enquiries, visit http://www.calciumsupreme.com/.

Media Contact:

Coral Calcium Supreme

Ambassador Venture, LLC

6 Firewood Drive

Holland, PA 18966

Phone no: 215-860-7352.

###