What is cloud computing?

Cloud computing is a general term for the delivery of hosted services like servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics and more over the internet (“the cloud”). The rise of cloud computing is rapid in the industry.

Here are a few of the things you can do with the cloud:

• Creating a new apps & services

• Store the data, back up and recover the data

• Host a websites & blogs

• Streaming an audio & video

• Delivered a software on demand

• Analyze the data for patterns & make its predictions

Cloud computing is cheaper as compared to older IT systems. It adds tremendous flexibility: firms that need more computing capacity no longer have to spend so much time for creating a new server and installing software. Using cloud they can get hold of it in minutes. Their applications can be updated continually, rather than just every few months. Individual users can get their data like e-mails, files and photos from any device. & cloud services are more secure, since providers know better than their customers how to protect their computing systems against hackers.

Now a days Cloud computing is going to continue expanding its reach and depth, both personally and commercially. Studies have concluded that within the next 5 to 10 years, more than half of all information technology will be in the cloud.

In our technology the cloud play an important role & it will be one of the fastest growing global innovations over the next few years.

Top benefits of cloud computing

1. Security that works for you.

2. Increase productivity & keep things moving

3. The cloud requires less capital

4. The cloud makes it easy to control your documents

5. It’s easy to implement

6. The cloud gives employees a better work-life balance

7. Cloud computing increases collaboration amongst your team