Weigh in Motion Systems Market: Rise in adoption of advanced technology

A weigh in motion (WIM) system is a set of devices and software that measures and records the weight of vehicles that are passing by. It enables road traffic public administrators, control agencies, research organizations and bridge designers, among others, to obtain reliable axle weight and the gross weight information from any moving or static vehicle. Weigh in motion systems are primarily used to determine vehicle characteristics, including gross vehicle weight (GVW), axle weight, speed, and axle spacing.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/weigh-motion-systems-market.html

Heavy duty vehicles affect the infrastructure in many ways. Overloaded heavy duty vehicles can cause damage to the roadways. Weigh in motion system helps in preventing overloaded vehicles from accessing the roads so as to reduce the wear and tear of the roads. Motorways with rising heavy duty vehicle traffic are more prone to damages than other roadways. These need repairing sooner than the other types of road due to unprecedented and accelerated traffic flows. Weigh in motion system helps the local authorities and transportation departments to budget and plan efficiently by ensuring that the roads are kept safe with constant recording, monitoring, and law enforcing techniques.

Weigh in motion system determines the wheel load accurately and ensures that an overloaded vehicle is taken off the road or sent to enforcement or weighbridge so as to protect the surface and substructure of the roads. These factors are projected to drive the global weigh in motion systems market. However, high implementation cost is likely to restrict a quick adoption.

The global weigh in motion systems market can be segmented based on type, component, application, and region. In terms of type, the weigh in motion systems market can be classified into in-road weigh in motion systems, bridge weigh in motion systems, and on-board weigh in motion systems. Based on component, the global weigh in motion systems market can be categorized into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment can be divided into sensors, cameras, communication equipment, and others. The services segment can be segmented into installation, implementation & integration, consulting, and maintenance services. In terms of applications the global weigh in motion systems market is bifurcated as toll roads & bridges, weight enforcement, seaports, traffic data collection, border/port security and others.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47268

In terms of region, the global weigh in motion systems market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global weigh in motion systems market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Canada and the U.S. are the major markets for weigh in motion systems in North America. Growth of the weigh in motion systems market in the region is attributed to increase in adoption of weigh in motion systems in the U.S. and Canada.