Vietnam Switchgear Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Market Forecast By Voltage (Low Voltage ( 36 kV)), By Insulation (Medium Voltage (AIS, GIS and Others) and High Voltage (AIS, GIS and Others)), By Types (Low Voltage (MCB, MCCB, C&R, ACB, COS and Others) and Medium Voltage (ISG, OSG and Others)), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Utilities and Others), By Regions (Central, Northern and Southern) and Competitive Landscape

Growing urban population, rising construction activities and industrialization would be some of the key drivers behind the growth of the Vietnam switchgear market during the forecast period. Further, the revised Power Development Plan (PMP VII) 2011-2020 and government’s focus on improving transport infrastructure would surge the demand for switchgears in the country over the next six years.

According to 6Wresearch, the Vietnam switchgear market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-24. According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the demand for electricity is expected to double between 2014-20 and is expected to attract investments worth $7.5 billion per year during the same period. Government plans such as National Transport Master Plan (2011-20) and the $121 billion Ho Chi Minh City Master Transport Plan are likely to create huge opportunities for switchgear companies as these would lead to infrastructural development across the country. According to Government of Vietnam (GVN), the manufacturing and processing sectors are expected to flourish and contribute significantly to the industrial segment of Vietnam on account of growing foreign investments in the country. Further, government’s target to reach 100% rural electrification by 2020 would also drive the demand for switchgears in the country during 2018-24.

Download Sample Pages@ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/vietnam-switchgear-market-2018-2024-forecast-by-voltage-low-medium-high-insulation-ais-gis-mcb-mccb-cr-acb-cos-verticals-regions-competitive-landscape.html

Power utilities acquired maximum revenue share in the overall Vietnam switchgear market in 2017 due to integration of renewable energy plants and continuous expansion of power transmission & distribution network across the country. Development of urban and low-income housing residential units would be key factors on account of which residential segment would register highest CAGR during 2018-24.

The report comprehensively covers the Vietnam Switchgear Market by voltage, insulation, types, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical Data of Global Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Global Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024

• Historical Data of Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenues Market until 2024

• Historical Data of Vietnam Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Vietnam Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024

• Historical Data of Vietnam Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Vietnam Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

• Historical Data of Vietnam High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast of Vietnam High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

• Historical Data of Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017, By Applications

• Market Size & Forecast of Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenues until 2024, By Applications

• Historical & Forecast Data of Vietnam Switchgear Regional Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2024

• Market Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends and Developments

• Player Market Share and Competitive Landscape

• Company Profiles

• Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered

The report provides the detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Voltage

o Low Voltage ( 36 kV)

• By Insulation

o Medium Voltage

■ AIS

■ GIS

■ Others

o High Voltage

■ AIS

■ GIS

■ Others

• By Types

o Low Voltage

■ MCB

■ MCCB

■ C&R

■ ACB

■ COS

■ Others

o Medium Voltage

■ ISG

■ OSG

■ Others

• By Verticals

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Power Utilities

o Others

• By Regions

o Central

o Northern

o Southern

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3. Global Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Global Switchgear Market Revenues

3.2 Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017)

4. Vietnam Switchgear Market Overview

4.1 Vietnam Country Overview

4.2 Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenues (2014 – 2024F)

4.3 Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2017 & 2024F)

4.4 Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications (2017 & 2024F)

4.5 Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

4.6 Vietnam Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle (2017)

4.7 Vietnam Switchgear Market Porter’s Five Forces (2017)

5. Vietnam Switchgear Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

6. Vietnam Switchgear Market Trends

6.1 Internet of Things (IoT) Switchgear

6.2. Modular Switchgear

7. Vietnam Switchgear Market Overview, By Voltage

7.1 Vietnam Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.1.1 Vietnam Low Voltage (< 1.1 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types (2014-2024F)

7.1.2 Vietnam Low Voltage ( 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

7.5 Vietnam High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Volume (2014-2024F)

7.5.1 Vietnam High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Insulation (2014-2024F)

7.5.1.1 Vietnam High Voltage AIS Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

7.5.1.2 Vietnam High Voltage GIS Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

7.5.1.3 Vietnam High Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues and Volume (2014-2024F)

7.5.2 Vietnam High Voltage (> 36 kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications (2014-2024F)

8. Vietnam Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications

8.1 Vietnam Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.1.1 Vietnam Residential Sector Outlook

8.2 Vietnam Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.2.1 Vietnam Commercial Sector Outlook

8.3 Vietnam Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.3.1 Vietnam Industrial Sector Outlook

8.4 Vietnam Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.4.1 Vietnam Power Utilities Sector Outlook

8.5 Vietnam Other Application Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

8.5.1 Vietnam Other Sectors Outlook

9. Vietnam Switchgear Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Vietnam Northern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.2 Vietnam Central Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.3 Vietnam Southern Region Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

9.4 Vietnam Regional Market Key Performance Indicators

10. Vietnam Switchgear Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 Vietnam Power Sector Overview

10.2 Vietnam Government Spending Overview

10.3. Vietnam Travel & Tourism Sector Overview

11. Vietnam Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Vietnam Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage (2024)

11.2 Vietnam Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications (2024)

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company (2017)

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Voltage

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Schneider Electric SE

13.2 ABB Ltd.

13.3 Siemens AG

13.4 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.6 General Electric Company

13.7 Legrand SA

13.8 Sunlight Electrical (Vietnam) Co., Ltd

13.9 Hai Nam Switchboard Manufacturing Co., Ltd

13.10 LSIS Co. Ltd.

14. Strategic Recommendations

15. Disclaimer

List of Figures

1. Global Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Billion)

2. Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017

3. Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

4. Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2017

5. Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2024F

6. Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2017

7. Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2024F

8. Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2017 & 2024F

9. Vietnam Switchgear Market- Industry Life Cycle, 2017

10. Vietnam Total Installed Power Capacity, 2013-2020F (GW)

11. Vietnam Existing & Planned Transmission Grid Extension, 2016-2020

12. Vietnam Construction & Infrastructure Industry Value, 2017 – 2022F ($ Billion)

13: Vietnam Infrastructure Investment Forecast, 2017-2040F ($ Billion)

14. Vietnam Infrastructure Investment Forecast, By Sector, 2017-2040F ($ Billion)

15. Vietnam Total Residential Housing Requirement, 2014-2020F (Thousand Units)

16. Vietnam Number of Urban Households Required, 2015 & 2020F (Thousand Units)

17. Vietnam Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

18. Vietnam Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

19. Vietnam Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

20. Vietnam Medium Voltage AIS Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

21. Vietnam Medium Voltage AIS Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

22. Vietnam Medium Voltage GIS Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

23. Vietnam Medium Voltage GIS Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

24. Vietnam Medium Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

25. Vietnam Medium Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

26. Vietnam High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

27. Vietnam High Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2014 – 2024F (Units)

28. Vietnam High Voltage AIS Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

29. Vietnam High Voltage AIS Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

30. Vietnam High Voltage GIS Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

31. Vietnam High Voltage GIS Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

32. Vietnam High Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

33. Vietnam High Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Units)

34. Vietnam Residential Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

35. Hanoi Condominium New Launch, 2016-2019F (Units)

36. Vietnam Residential Sector Market Size, 2018-25F ($ Billion)

37. Vietnam Commercial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

38. Hanoi Office Supply NLA, 2016-2019F (Sq. M.)

39. Vietnam Commercial Sector Market Size, By Sub-Segments, 2018-25F ($ Billion)

40. Vietnam Industrial Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

41. Vietnam Ready Built Factory, 2016-2019F (‘000 Sq. M.)

42. Vietnam Warehouse Supply, 2016-2019F (‘000 Sq. M.)

43. Vietnam Industrial Production Index Growth, 2013-2017

44. Vietnam Key Economic Regions, 2017

45. Vietnam Power Utilities Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

46. Vietnam Demand Energy Balance, 2013-2020 (GWh)

47. Vietnam Other Application Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

48. Vietnam Northern Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

49. Vietnam Central Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

50. Vietnam Southern Region Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014 – 2024F ($ Million)

51. Vietnam Population By Regions, 2016

52. Vietnam Power demand Projections By Regions, 2015-2025F (TWh)

53. Vietnam Power Generation Mix, 2017 & 2020F

54. Government Actual Government Spending Vs Actual Government Revenues, 2014-2022F (VND Trillion)

55. Government Budget Expenditure, Q1-Q3 2017 ($ Billion)

56. Vietnam International Tourists Arrivals, 20111-2020F (Million)

57. Vietnam Tourism Master Plan, 2020

58. Vietnam Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage, 2024

59. Vietnam Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2024

60. Vietnam Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2017

61. Vietnam Renewable Energy Capacity Addition/Year, 2015-2024F (MW)

62. Proposed Renewable Energy Power Capacity, 2016-2025F (GW)

63. Proposed Renewable Energy Power Capacity By Sub-Segment, 2016-2024F (GW)

64. Ho Chi Minh Office Supply NLA, 2016-2019F (Sq. M.)

65. Ho Chi Minh Condominium New Launch, 2016-19 (Units)

66. Realized Investment Capital in Southern Region Under The State Budget, 2018 ($ Million)

67. Licensed FDI Projects in Southern Region from January 01 to January 20, 2018

List of Tables

1. Total Investment Cost in Power Sector, 2014-20F ($ Billion)

2. 500 kV Transmission Line Projects to be Put into Operation, 2017 – 2020F

3. Vietnam Low-Income Housing Financing Requirements, 2010 & 2020F

4. Vietnam Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

5. Vietnam Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

6. Vietnam Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

7. Vietnam Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

8. Vietnam Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

9. Vietnam Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

10. Vietnam Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

11. Vietnam High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2014-2017 ($ Million)

12. Vietnam High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Applications, 2018E-2024F ($ Million)

13. Vietnam Upcoming Residential Projects

14. Vietnam Upcoming Commercial Projects

15. Vietnam Upcoming Hotels Projects

16. Vietnam Upcoming Manufacturing Projects

17. Vietnam Industrial Production Index with Base Year 2010, 2017-2018 (%)

18. Vietnam Total Installed Power Capacity, 2013-2020 (MW)

19. Vietnam Planned Power Generation Projects

20. Vietnam Investment Required Under Transport Infrastructural Development Plan, 2016-2020 ($ Billion)

21. Vietnam Realized Investments Under the State Budget, 2018 (VND Billion)

22. Vietnam Licensed FDI Projects from January 01 to January 20, 2018

23. Vietnam Electricity Demand by Sector, 2015-2025 (GWh)

24. Vietnam Infrastructure Investment Forecast, By Sector, 2017- 2040F ($ Billion)

25. Investment Capital Realized Under the State Budget, 2018

26. Upcoming Renewable Energy Projects

27. Upcoming Construction Projects in Southern Vietnam

28. Renewable Energy Capacity Addition in Southern Region, 2019-20 (MW)

Download Sample Pages@ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/vietnam-switchgear-market-2018-2024-forecast-by-voltage-low-medium-high-insulation-ais-gis-mcb-mccb-cr-acb-cos-verticals-regions-competitive-landscape.html

Related Topic Cambodia Switchgear Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Voltage (Low Voltage ( 36 kV)), By Insulation (Medium Voltage (Air, Gas and Others) and High Voltage (Air and Gas)), By Types (Low Voltage (MCB, MCCB, C&R, ACB, COS and Others) and Medium Voltage (Indoor (ISG) and Others including Outdoor, RMU and CSS)), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Utilities and Others), By Regions (Western, Southern and others) and Competitive Landscape

ABOUT US

6Wresearch is the premier, one stop market intelligence and advisory center, known for its best in class business research and consulting activity. We provide industry research reports and consulting service across different industries and geographies which provide industry players an in-depth coverage and help them in decision making before investing or enter into a particular geography.

For Further details, please contact:

Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com

Call Now: +91-11-430-24-30