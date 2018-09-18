United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size, Share, Industry Survey and Forecast to 2025

18th September 2018 – United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system is an innovative medical imaging method. The images are formed by MRI scanners by strong magnetic fields, high power magnets, magnetic field gradients, and radio waves.
In addition, increasing aged population, prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, liver, heart, kidney diseases, lack of physical workout, and ingestion of destructive substances such as tobacco are expected to drive the market in the years to come. MRI scans are progressively being used in the diagnosis of cancer as the method is effectual in detecting cancer and helps doctors in understanding if it has spread.
United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is categorized based on product type, field strength, applications, and geography. MRI Systems Market is categorized based on product types such as Closed MRI systems, Open MRI systems. United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Industry is categorized based on field strength into Low-to-mid-field-MRI, High-field MRI, Very high-field MRI, Ultra-high-field MRI.
United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is categorized based on applications into Breast MRI, Brain and neurological MRI, Vascular MRI, Spine and musculoskeletal MRI, Pelvic and Abdominal MRI, Cardiac MRI.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- GE Healthcare
- Siemens
- Toshiba
- Bruker
- Aurora
- Esaote
- Fonar
- Neusoft
- Sanrad
- MR Solutions
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Low Field
- Mid Filed
- High Filed
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Spine & Musculoskeletal
- Brain & Neurological
- Vascular
- Pelvic & Abdominal
- Breast
- Cardiac
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
- The West
- Southwest
- The Middle Atlantic
- New England
- The South
- The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
