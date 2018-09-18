P4C to handhold startups and SMEs in branding and communication

Passion 4 Communication (P4C), Mumbai-based a new age communication consultancy set up by former journalists, has launched an innovative communication suite –SkaleUp — to help startups and SMEs create and scale up branding and communication activities.

Apart from giving strategic support in branding and communication, the package will help the small companies and startup ventures to set up their own corporate communication and marketing communication teams with hands-on in-house training. The customized package can be availed for three or six months.

P4C, started by a group of senior journalists in 2014, now caters to leading corporates and organisations in diverse sectors, offering integrated communication support –branding, PR, marketing communication, events, digital communication. The agency, which has a right mix of former journalists and experienced communication professionals, has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Kerala.

“India is currently witnessing a boom in startups and small and micro sectors. On the flip side, we also see that many exciting ventures shut shops due to different adverse conditions, after a promising start. One of the reasons for their failure is inept communication models, for the branding and marketing. The package is to address this critical area,” said P4C founder M Sabarinath, who spent over 23 years in journalist with leading media organizations like Economic Times and Hindustan Times.

One of the key triggers for the success of P4C in a short span was its integrated communication model, driven by content and ideas for branding and marketing. The agency, describing itself as a 24×7 Idea Lab, has dedicated teams for content, creatives, events and digital marketing.

“One sore area, which is not focused and attended well by the startups is marketing and brand communication which now happens in bits and pieces. Many of them lack capable hands or do not have sufficient funds to hire highly experienced professionals or agencies. This suite is a holistic one to hand-hold them to select right talents, train them, set up eco-system and then start branding and marketing communication,” said P4C co-founder Joseph Alexander who also comes with a background of 22 years of experience in journalism.

“In short, this integrated package consists of recruitment of quality manpower, hands-on training to them with the agency, overall strategic support for brand identity and the initial phase of activities in the areas of branding, PR, marcom and corpcom,” he added.

The agency has also roped in a number of corporate leaders and senior executives as advisors and trainers for this package. As part of the package, the agency will recruit the professionals, if required, and give them in-house training in all communication related areas from strategies to story-writing, from digital marketing to making creatives, from media relations to public relations. The interested companies can also send their employees already handling communications for this tailor-made and personal training.

“Each company, whether small or big, has a story to tell to the world –their potential investors, customers and the readers. But we need to tell this story effectively and convincingly through different mediums. Our task is to help their designated teams, right from the scratches,” added Sabarinath.