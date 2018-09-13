SantaMedical SM-1100 Silver Finger Pulse Oximeter

After a series of invention Santamedical have invented a SM-1100 pulse oximeter. Oximeter is a device to measure the proportion of oxygenated haemoglobin in the blood in pulsating vessels, specially the capillaries of finger or ear. Pulse oximeter is best for those who are suffering from asthma, congestive heart failure . It is really a very vital device. Michio Kishi and Takuo Aoyagi invented pulse oximeter in the year 1972 for the use of mankind.

HOW DOES IT OPERATES:- It usually functions by shining light through the fingers. The sensors detect how much oxygen is present in your blood. In simple terms it can be said that pulse oximeter is a advanced technology that tells you the exact amount oxygen in blood. It is found that Apple watch uses this technology for its heart rate monitor.

CHARACTERISTICS OF SANTAMEDICAL SM-1100 PULSE OXIMETER:- Santamedical’s SM-1100 pulse oximeter is small in size. It is portable and easy to handle. It contains 2AAA batteries which are ideal for power consumption. Comes with a hanging neck/wrist strap and case for use on the move. The device can be used easily at home. The price is reasonable and so everyone can afford it easily. Santamedical SM-1100 pulse oximeter is FDA approved . It measures accurately and quickly the pulse rate and SpO2 blood oxygen saturation of arterial haemoglobin levels. If you purchase Santamedical SM-1100 pulse oximeter you will get one year warranty and good customer service. Therefore the device is safe, inexpensive, noninvasive method of detecting amount of oxygen in blood.

Santamedical had earned a lot of fame by inventing its SM-1100 pulse oximeter. It is extremely useful while climbing mountains, in sports, and running. Its bright colour display shows real time pulse rate and battery level. It really assists clinicians to measure carboxyhaemoglobin along with total haemoglobin. Therefore Santamedical’s SM-1100 pulse oximeter is in great demand. People are really satisfied by using it. It’s portability and easy to handle is a great characteristic feature of the device. Therefore it is a must in everybody’s home.