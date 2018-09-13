In-memory Computing Market Analysis Global Industry Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2025 Analysis

In-memory computing is the storage of information in the main random access memory (RAM) of dedicated servers rather than in complicated relational databases operating on comparatively slow disk drives



In-memory computing helps business customers, including retailers, banks and utilities, to quickly detect patterns, analyze massive data volumes on the fly, and perform their operations quickly. The drop in memory prices in the present market is a major factor contributing to the increasing popularity of in-memory computing technology. This has made in-memory computing economical among a wide variety of applications.

The In-Memory Computing Market has seen rapid adoption across verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & telecom, government, and retail, which has led to rapid growth of the market globally. IMC has a wide scope and finds acceptability across all verticals.

Enterprises across all the verticals generate data and there is increased need to manage this organizational data to streamline business processes and achieve strategic initiatives.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-memory Computing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Relational Database

NoSQL

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Retail

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Altibase

Giga Spaces

Grid Gain Systems

Hazelcast

Microsoft

Software AG

ScaleOut Software

TIBCO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global In-memory Computing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of In-memory Computing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global In-memory Computing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-memory Computing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of In-memory Computing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

