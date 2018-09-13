2018 Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Industry: Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) describes a set of highly related glycoproteins involved in cell adhesion.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Increasing consumption of alcohol and sedentary lifestyle are likely to boost the growth of colorectal cancer over the forecast period.

The global Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA).Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics



Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Segment by Type, covers

CD66a

CD66b

CD66c

CD66d

CD66e

CD66f



Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Colorectal Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Others

