Shortening Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2018 to 2028

Shortening is the fats derived from vegetable oils such as soybean and cottonseed. Shortening is solid fats, unlike butter, the Shortening does not melt at room temperature. Shortening form a gluten matrix in the dough and are widely used with dough for confectionaries to keep them soft after baking. Shortening is not too brittle, hard, soft or waxy and does not chip off during eating. Furthermore, Shortening also enhances the chemical, physical and nutritional functions of the food.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The growth of global Shortening market is driven by its demand among the confectionery manufacturers globally. The eminent benefits of Shortening in the preparation of baked confectionery products such as its appearance, texture, flavor, high melting point, and nutrition content among other benefits of the Shortening has gained attraction among the manufacturers of confectionery products, which in turn is driving the demand for global Shortening market. Furthermore, the growth of confectionery market worldwide and increasing consumption of confectioneries across the regions is anticipated to further supplement the growth of global Shortening market globally. On the plus side, macroeconomic factors such as the rise in disposable income of middle-class population triggering increased spending on the baked foods and confectioneries can also be attributed to the growth of global Shortening market globally. Trends noted in the global Shortening market is the regulations for eliminating the use of Tran’s fats in the food industry. Thus, Shortening is becoming more popular as fats low on Trans fatty acids used in the confectionery food products. However, the Shortening have health disadvantages as during the processing of vegetable oil to make shortening the polyunsaturated benefits of the oil is lost. Another factor which is anticipated to hamper the growth of global Shortening market is the emergence of functional food market globally.

Global Shortening Market: Segmentation

The global Shortening market is segmented on the basis of raw materials, applications, nature, end user, distribution Channel and region

Global Shortening Market: Key Players

Some of the few players identified in the global Shortening market include Cargill, Incorporated, Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd, Fediol, Wilmar International Ltd., Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd.,

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Shortening market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of shortening product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Shortening containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.