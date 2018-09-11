New to Microsoft 365 tools to achieve more in the modern workplace

This month, we introduced new features and updates in Microsoft 365 that help teams streamline management of tasks, make it easier for IT admins to manage Windows 10 devices, and empower small to medium-sized businesses to grow.

Keep everyone on the same page with Mentions in Office apps Today, we’re introducing Mentions in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. This capability makes it easier to work together on shared documents, presentations, and worksheets by giving you the ability to get someone’s attention directly within the comments. If you’re Mentioned in a document, you’ll receive an email notification, so you know exactly where your input is needed. Mentions will start rolling out in September to Word Online and PowerPoint Online and to Word and PowerPoint for Windows and Mac for Insiders and will be coming to iOS, Android, and Excel in the next few months. Learn more in this Microsoft Support article.

New capabilities to help small and medium businesses grow

We are introducing several new capabilities in Microsoft 365 to help small and medium-sized businesses improve teamwork and build their business.

Discover and securely share videos with Microsoft Stream—This quarter, we’re making Microsoft Stream available to small and medium-sized businesses by bringing it to Microsoft 365 Business, Office 365 help Business Premium, and Office 365 Business Essentials. Stream is an intelligent video service, which makes it easy to discover and securely share videos from across the organization, with features like auto-generated and searchable transcripts, and AI-powered speaker detection.

Get paid faster and manage mileage expenses more easily with new integrations

Now you can collect pre-payment from customers when they book an appointment with you via Microsoft Bookings—a great way to reduce no-shows. You can also now provide customers a direct link to Microsoft Pay from within invoices generated by Microsoft Invoicing, providing a convenient and secure online payment option. In addition, mileage tracking app MileIQ now integrates help you log mileage and manage vehicle reimbursements quickly and easily. These capabilities will roll out to small and medium-sized business customers in the U.S. in the coming weeks.