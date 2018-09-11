Head-Up Display Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2022

Market Scenario:

Regional analysis for head-up display market is studied in different geographic regions such as North- America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to be leading player due to increasing demand of premium/luxury cars which have value added features for these cars. Europe is estimated to acquire second largest market share due to increasing need of information paired with safety concerns in automotive industry.

The driving factors for Head-Up Display Market include advancement of technology in military and aviation sector. The increase in growth of passenger traffic has led to increase in demand of head-up displays in civil aviation sector. The increasing demand for head–up displays in order to improve the consumer experience in vehicle/aircraft to ensure safety is also one of the major driving factor for growth of head-up displays in the market. The advantage of using these displays is that it saves time for people who spend their time looking around the car for their cell phones or any other work. One of the major drawback of using head-up displays is that the light efficiency is low due to complex structure of optical system provided in head-up displays

The head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application. The type segment consists of fixed-mounted and helmet-mounted head-up displays. The component segment consists of combiner, video-generator and projector unit. The application segment consists of automotive industry, military and civil aviation sector. By type segment, fixed-mounted head-up displays are the displays where the driver looks through the image displayed which is mounted on the glass of aircraft/vehicle. These displays are mostly used in aircraft and motor vehicles. The size and weight of this type of display system is more than any other head-up display type.

The Head-Up Display Market is expected to grow at USD ~11 Billion by 2022, at ~24% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the head-up display market are Penny AB (Sweden), Hudway (U.S.), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Micro Vision Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), among others.

Head-up Display Market Segmentation:

The head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application. The application segment consists of automotive industry, military and civil aviation sector. By application segment, there is increasing demand for head-up displays in automotive, military and civil aviation sector. Head-up displays are provided for all vehicle classes from small vehicles to luxury classes. These displays allow users to stay focused on the information provided on the display screen and reduces the chances of distraction. These displays are also used for fighter jets where the military pilots get detailed information about the distance, speed, and range.

Market Research Analysis:

Head-up displays Market provide sharp and clear image as they project images directly into the user’s eye. As head-up display requires time to get installed in cars or motor vehicles, head-up display apps can be downloaded which are free of cost as compared to installing head-up display units in cars or motor vehicles. The increasing passenger traffic in cars due to increase in disposable income of consumers has led to increase in demand of head-up display units in automotive industry.

Regional analysis for head-up display market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North America market is identified as fastest growing market due to increasing demand in implementation of head-up display technology in two-wheeler helmets and on-board features. Asia-Pacific market is gradually increasing due to increasing demand of mid-size cars in China. India is driven by advanced equipped vehicles with head-up display units which has increased the demand for vehicle sales.

Intended Audience

Automobile manufacturers

Aircraft manufacturers

Head-Up display manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

End-users

Industry investors

Study Objectives of Head-Up Display Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the head-up display market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the head-up display market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, component and application.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the head-up display market.

