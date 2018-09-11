Cloud computing Institutes in Kochi

Kerala STEDS develops a mentoring partnership by introducing and matching experienced professionals with individuals who are seeking a mentor to provide guidance, information and connections that would clarify and strengthen their career path.Affiliated training center of BSS (Promoted by Govt. of INDIA)& accredited as the vocational training institute of NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development Govt. of INDIA. Which lays the stepping stone towards a great movement for the young talents to achieve their career goals with the support of quality technical education and thousands of students joining popular companies since its inception.