Americas Coconut Sugar Market is poised to dominate this market during 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Americas Coconut Sugar Market: By Nutrient (Minerals, Vitamin C, Phytonutrients), By Application (Baking, Confectionery, Tea, Juice and Others), By Crop Type (Vegetables & Fruits, Oil-seeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains and Others), By Product (Sugar, Syrup and Sap) and By Geography – Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market will be driven by the increasing populace who are making a paradigm shift towards natural sweeteners.

U.S.A Holds the Largest Market Share in the Americas Coconut Sugar Market

United States of America holds the largest market share and growth in the Americas Coconut Sugar Market owing to its growing health consciousness. USA is followed by Canada, Mexico and few other regions. The key applications in this region include Baking, Confectionary, Tea, Juice, and Food Seasoner among others.

Coconut sugar is a natural sweetener extracted from coconut nectar and it comes with unique kind of fragrance that can satiate our daily gluttony.

Excessive consumption of table sugar is a major resulting element in the development of diabetes, obesity and even cancer. In this regard, natural coconut sugar emerges as innocuous alternative as glucose enters the blood in small doses and will not convert into fat. It tastes just like sugar and also serves as an energy source.

Coconut sugar is a good choice for people who cannot completely stop the consumption of sugar.

However, the pricing factor of coconut sugar when compared to that of white sugar could be a key restraint for the market.

Globally, the growing interest towards health conscious products is driving the demand for Americas Coconut Sugar. Moreover, as the harmful impacts of sugar turn out to be progressively more evident, individuals are switching to other healthy sugars.

Though the ingredient has been consumed for centuries in Asia, it is to be noted that the North America witnessed healthy growth with wide consumer base; and this is giving the Americas region a good competitive edge and higher proximity to the European Market when compared to APAC.

Coconut sugar can easily be mixed in recipes while it produces a mild caramel flavor and subtle coconut aroma. This is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

Coconut sugar has been considered as a healthy substitute for cane sugar and it also requires minimum amount of water. This acts as a primary driver of the market. Also, its nutritional benefits have brought the demand “creep”, especially in the recent past.

The demand for coconut sugar is expected to increase in the future and this is attributed to the rising demand for Food & Beverages application.

Key players of Americas Coconut Sugar Market:

Earth Circle Organics (U.S.), Voorman Cookies (Canada), The Coconut Company Ltd (U.K.), Franklin Baker (U.S.), COPRA (U.S.), and 10+ are considered as the major Coconut Sugar Brands in the market.

The aforementioned manufacturers are certified to meet the standards of HACCP procedures.

The Americas Coconut Sugar Market Report is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Americas Coconut Sugar Market By Nutrient:

1.Minerals

1.1 Potassium

1.2 Calcium

1.3 Iron

1.4 Zinc

1.5 Phosphorous

2.Phytonutrients

2.1 Flavonoids

2.2 Antioxidants

2.3 Polyphenols

2.4 Anthocyanidin

Americas Coconut Sugar Market By Geography (Covers 6 + Countries)

