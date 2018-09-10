Santamedical Introduce Deluxe Aneroid Sphygmomanometer

Today’s stressful life has increased the problem of hypertension which affects our heart, kidney’s etc. This has become a global issue and has many complications. So, keep a check on our blood pressure with Santamedical Deluxe Aneroid Sphygmomanometer.

Sphygmomanometer is an instrument used for measuring or monitoring blood pressure. Santamedical is a well known name in the field of clinical devices. It has launched its new blood pressure monitor in the name of Santamedical Adult Deluxe Aneroid Sphygmomanometer with Stethoscope, Cuff and Carrying case. This kit is very convenient, pocket friendly and attractive. Due to its accurate results it is just perfect for medical professionals.

The 22 inches long tube of the Stethoscope is latex free which feels very gentle on ears and the adult size cuff is made up of nylon. It also contains two ear pieces, spare bell rings and two diaphragms. This kit can be used at home also as it is very easy to use and as a result a regular eye can be kept on our blood pressure.

This Aneroid Sphygmomanometer is of high grade quality and the reading is very precise. Measuring blood pressure is the most common procedure that is performed at any medical center or at home. For correct diagnose, the reading should be accurate and this product is prepared to give accurate results.

Moreover, it is very economical and can be easily affordable. The spare accessories are also very convenient to use due to which self monitoring is a hassle free task. The quality of this product is of top grade.

Easy steps to be followed while personal monitoring of blood pressure:

• Aneroid sphygmomanometers possibly have the need of periodic kind of calibration.

• For obese or patients with heavy muscles require bigger cuffs

• For infants and kids, utilize smaller kind of cuff

• Patient’s arm requires flexing and assisting while measuring the blood pressure

• The cuff should never ever be put above clothing

• Smoking, exercise and caffeinated beverages should be avoided 30 minutes before measuring blood pressure

• Sit with your back straight, feet should be flat on the floor. Middle of the cuff is placed directly above the eye of the elbow

• Take multiple readings and record the results