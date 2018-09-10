Quality Healthcare With One Stop Solution – All Under One Roof

Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi Street

Al Qarayen

Sharjah

Telephone: +971 6 518 0800

Email: info@ibo.ae

The Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center provides a range of diagnosis and treatments all under one roof. The services provided aim to speed up a patient’s recovery, increase their endurance and enhance their quality of life.

Services offered at Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center include Aesthetic and Wellness to make patients look and feel great. Be rejuvenated and express the best version and start looking right. Enjoy non-surgical techniques such as Botox, dermal fillers, laser therapy for stretch marks and laser hair removal in Sharjah.

Cosmetic dentistry in Sharjah is performed by the best dental technicians to improve dental flaws and create the perfect smile. The dental department at Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center uses the latest technology to create happier and healthier smiles. It is a comfortable environment where patients will feel relaxed and confident knowing they will look their best.

The Gynecology and Obstetrics department offers women outstanding care at every stage of their lives. The Center has a skilled team of experts who focus on antenatal care, postpartum care, fetal medicine, osteoporosis and sexual and reproductive health.

The Center is fully equipped with a Pediatric Unit and supervises child growth and development, immunizations, children’s nutrition, diagnosis of acute and chronic illness and comprehensive medical screening.

Additionally, the Center has an ENT department, cardiologist, internal medicine and general medicine. Highly qualified doctors and nurses will provide excellent medical supervision to help patients in their physical and emotional well-being as they prepare for hospital stays, during and after treatment.

The Head Physician of Ibo notes, “We are a leader of medical excellence and our goal is always putting our patients at the forefront of everything we do. It is an integrated system with one-stop solutions for a range of services”.

The goal of Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center is to continue to excel in the coming years by ensuring the services and facilities are of the highest standard, while making innovative and effective improvements through technological advances to provide patients with the best healthcare diagnosis and treatments.

The Head Physician further notes, “Our goal is to be recognized for delivering outstanding care and achieving high level of performance through the expertise of our team of physicians and excellent support staff. We want to provide the best treatment combined with professionalism and dignity”.

About Us

The Ishaq Bin Omran Medical Center is a leading healthcare provider in Sharjah, and is one of the most trusted and admired healthcare organisations. We provide personalized and outstanding healthcare services to men and women in a comfortable and relaxed surrounding, making use of the latest technology to deliver accurate and fast treatment. Our team is made up of highly skilled physicians providing our patients with the highest standard of treatment and care. Our priority remains to be our patients and our goal is to deliver healthcare with a personal touch. For more information, visit our website on https://ibo.ae/