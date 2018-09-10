Honor Your Loved One with Engraved Recycled Plastic Bench

It is a great way to honor a loved one who has departed by memorializing them. There are many ways on how you can memorialize a loved one. Recently, many people have started memorializing their loved one with recycled engraved benches. In this article, we will be discussing about one our popular products, the Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque.

The Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque dawns a classic design that is attractive and is made of recycled plastic. The bench is a great way to memorialize your loved one while also giving back to the environment that the departed loved. The bench features an attractive design and is combined with practically maintenance friendly material. You can also order a laminate or bronze plaque for $110.

The Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque is available in three different sizes four feet, six feet and eight feet. The bench also comes in three different base colors, black, brown and green and seven different top colors, black, brown, cedar, gray, green, sand, and weathered.

There are two plaque materials to choose from and they are bronze and laminate.

The features of the bench are as follows:

• The bench is available for $549 for the 4 ft variant, +$30 for 6ft, and +$70 for 8ft variant

• The seat measures about 14 ¾” in width and 17 ¾” in height

• The bench is practically maintenance free

• The plaque comes in bronze or laminate

If you are looking for engraved recycled plastic bench that can honor your deceased loved one, visit our website at https://www.memorialbenches.com/. We offer beautiful and lasting benches that are sure to memorialize your loved ones life.