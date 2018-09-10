Hemp Seeds Market Report Forecast 2018-2023

Overview:

Hemp is a high protein seed that contains essential amino acids. It is also rich in fiber, vitamin E and fatty acids. Hemp seeds are considered very digestible because of their high protein content. Hemp seeds are used in a various applications which include biodegradable plastics, textiles, clothing, paper, paint, biofuels, animal feed and food industries. These seeds are also used to cure various diseases such as cancer, joint pain, heart disease, weight loss and other disorders.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Hemp Seeds market is driven due to factors like rising health awareness among global population, health benefits of hemp seeds, growing aging and obese population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increasing disposable incomes. In addition, advancement of technologies, introduction of new products, and growing demand of hemp seeds in the fiber and textile industries is expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, strict government policies is expected to hinder the growth rate for Global Hemp Seeds Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Hemp Seeds market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the Global Hemp Seeds Market due to increasing population, rising health awareness among people, and rising demand for hemp seeds in manufacturing industries is the driving factors in this region. Europe and North America is expected to witness high growth rate for Hemp Seeds market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Hemp Seeds market are Hemp Oil Canada, Green source organics, CHII Naturally Pure Hemp, Navitas Naturals, North American Hemp and Grain co., GFR Ingredients Inc., Kenny delights, Manitoba, and Harvest Hemp Foods.

