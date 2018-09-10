Allergy Diagnostics Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Allergy Diagnostics Market: By Allergy Type (Allergies: Food, Seasonal, Drug, Others); Diagnostic Test Type (In Vivo Test, In Vitro Test, Others); Product Type (Assays, Consumables, Others); End Users (Diagnostic & Research Institutes, Others) –Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market will register faster growth due to the high incidence of allergic diseases.

The Americas Will Continue to Lead the Market Share and Growth During 2018-2023.

The Americas registered the largest share for the Allergy Diagnostics Market in 2017. These are projected to register the largest revenue during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to increase in health-care expenditure in this region. Also, the Americas are projected to register the fastest growth rate with the highest CAGR through 2023, followed by Asia-pacific and Europe.

Asia-pacific and Europe are also estimated to register significant growth all through the coming five years. The growing population in Asia-Pacific is the major factor that gives rise to the demand for the Allergy Diagnosis in this region.

Selected/Sample Analysis Done in the Full Report:

Allergy testing is used among various end-user segments like hospitals, diagnostic centers and research institutes. The hospital segment is set to register a higher growth due to the high incidence of various allergic diseases such as skin allergy, blood allergy and others, which in turn results in the demand for and growth of the Allergy Diagnostics Market.

Research institutes are also expected to register faster growth. This is due to increase in the demand for research on Allergic Diseases from various institutes across the globe..

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

The need to decrease or prevent the occurrence of drug allergies is a major growth driving factor for the Allergy Diagnostics.

Across the globe, the increasing environmental pollution is also a major driving factor for the Allergy Diagnostics Market as pollution is affecting people causing several allergies.

Rise in health-care expenditure in developed and developing countries is also driving the market growth and is expected to drive throughout the forecast period.

Increasing investments on research and development from many institutes are also projected to enhance the allergy diagnostics market growth.

Key Players of the Allergy Diagnostics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Siemens Health-care are the leading players in the Allergy Diagnostic Market. Apart from these companies, there are many other companies which hold major share for the market.

The Allergy Diagnostics Market Report is Segmented as Below:

Allergy Diagnostics Market By Allergy Type: Food Allergies Seasonal Allergies Drug Allergies Inhalant Allergies Dust Allergy Anaphylaxis/Contact Allergies Insect Sting Allergy Plant Origin Others

Allergy Diagnostics Market By Diagnostic Test Type: In Vivo Tests Skin Test Patch Test In Vitro Tests Blood Test Elimination Diet Others

Allergy Diagnostics Market By Product: Assay Kits Consumables Luminometers Immunoassay Analysers Others

Allergy Diagnostics Market By End Users: Hospitals Doctors/ Physicians Allergists/ Immunologists Diagnostic Centres Pathology Laboratories Research Institutes Others

Allergy Diagnostics Market By Geography ( Covers 10+ Countries )

Allergy Diagnostics Market Entropy

Companies Citied / Interviewed ALK-Abello A/S ERBA Mannheim Group Omega Diagnostics Group PLC BioMerieux HYCOR Biomedical Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. Stallergenes Terumo Medical Corporation SmartPractice Denmark Diagenics Ltd. Biomerica, Inc. Bio-Diagnostics Ltd. Company 14+



What can you expect from the report?

The Allergy Diagnostics Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:

Market Size by Product Categories

Market trends

Manufacturer Landscape

Distributor Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Top 10 End user Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Product Developments

Merges & Acquisition Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

Country level Analysis (10+)

Competitor Analysis

Market Shares Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis

