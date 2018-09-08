The Chef Post, A Food Tech Start Up in India, Curates A Unique Chefs’ Event

Cold War 2018 – Bengaluru’s finest chefs come together to showcase the booziest desserts & slay the ramp

24 five star hotels | 72Chefs | Tasting Panel with Celebrity Chef RanveerBrar | Boozy Desserts | Ramp

Further to the signature launch of The Chef Post portal in 2016 where the city witnessed its top chefs slay the ramp, Cold War in 2017 where 11 five star hotels showcased dessert & drinks, the portal has become a favourite amongst many to know about chefs & everything culinary. The Chef Post presents its signature event, Cold War – 2018, the second edition, grander & fiercer.

Cold War is a celebration culinary showcase &chefhood. There are 24 hotels (five star hotels & one free standing restaurant) participating in the event presenting the boozy dessert as they walk the ramp to the tasting panel. Chef RanveerBrar will spearhead the tasting panel amongst the others. This is strictly not a competition. It’s all in a great tenor to celebrate love for desserts & drinks where the chefs showcase their best on the ramp for the audience and definitely with a healthy competitive spirit! Expect some drama, creative acts, and Bengaluru’s finest showcase of desserts!

The highlight of the event is definitely all the culinary art that’s going to be showcased on the ramp by the hotels at their best.

Sneha Chandrashekar, Co- Founder & CEO of The Chef Post exclaims “We are extremely delighted & happy to have conceptualized & hosted this unique event that brings together the best of culinary in pastry &some mixology too. We all have a special place in our hearts for desserts, and what better than celebrating it with the best of chefs in Bengaluru. We werehonoured to have Chef RanveerBrar& Grammy Award winner Ricky Kejas an integral part of this event gracing the tasting panel. The Chef Post believes in organizing events that bring the fraternity together to celebrate the hands behind the incredible food, and facilitates culinary innovation, and collaboration”

Participating Hotels –

Ritz Carlton

JW Marriott

Shangri La

Oberoi

Conrad Bengaluru

Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Sheraton Grand Hotel Whitefield

TajYeshwantpur

Vivanta by Taj, MG Road,

Vivanta Whitefield

The LeelaPalace

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks

ITC Gardenia

The Lalit Ashok

Taj Bangalore

BYG Brwesky

The Den

Renaissance Hotel Bengaluru

Taj West End

Courtyard & Fairfield by Marriott Outer Ring Road Bengaluru

Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal

Marriott Hotel Whitefield Bengaluru

Alchemy, Chancery Pavilion

The Otterra

About The Chef Post

With dining evolving each day, there is a lot to talk & discuss about. When everyone’s talking, it’s important to gather or discern authenticated information about our favorite dining places. The Chef Post has made way into the culinary technology space, envisioning progression in the way food & food-creators are presented to food enthusiasts. This intuitive and interactive portal is a new age website that’s visually eye-catching and content rich.

The Chef Post’s inspiration is undoubtedly the chefs who are the creators of the scrumptious food we eat. The narrative and fine storytelling aspects woven on the website makes an engrossing read for a diner & proves to be informative prior to visiting a certain place. It currently features the chefs of the luxury hotels, their restaurants and events; and featured articles along with any events happening.

The user engagement will be driven with exclusive features interacting with their favorite chefs & know about their most loved restaurants.

To know more about The Chef Post, log on to www.thechefpost.com

FaceBook presence – https://www.facebook.com/thechefpostglobal/