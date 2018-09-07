TC Tungsten Carbide Provides The Best-Quality Wire Drawing Dies For Businesses

Shenzhen, China (September 03, 2018) – Wire Drawing Dies are highly helpful in most manufacturing units engaged in the production of steel, diamond and carbide. They can get the dependable help from TC Tungsten for their needs.

The company says “As a company specializing in the production of cemented carbide, our company is equipped with an internationally advanced level of Automatic TPA Presses, HIP Over-Pressure Furnace, grinding machines and advanced testing equipment”. The good thing about relying on this company for wire drawing dies is that they have quality and strict production processes. Not just production, but they also have a strict set of rules for the quality control systems.

During their manufacturing process, the company uses cemented carbide powder of the best quality and purity. Even, they use a standardized management system, stable quality, high-precision import equipment, and scale production methodology. This is why this company stands as the best for those looking for tungsten carbide seal faces and other such products.

The main products of this company encompass mining tools, formed parts, tungsten carbide cutting tools, tungsten carbide wear parts, custom TC non-standard tools parts and TC dies. The cemented carbide parts that they manufacture are widely suitable for different industries like machining, mining and oil & gas industry.

Due to the best quality products and services, the cemented carbide products that this company deals with they have gained by customers, not just within China, but also abroad. With the interest towards expanding their foreign business, the company has gained their name with the customers with the utmost cooperation with the customers. They are confident about supplying quality products at the best cost to their customers.

TC Tungsten Carbide being an advantaged cement carbide manufacturing company in China is dedicated to offering customers with the integrated wear and cutting solutions. With a view to providing the customers with the cost-effective and satisfying products, the company has a strict control over the production process. To meet the needs of the changing market, the company always strives to develop new Wolfram Carbide products.

TC Tungsten has a wide range of equipment like image and laser measuring equipment, coercive force, metallographic microscope, infrared carbon and sulfur that get through ICP-OES Analytical technique. Not just TC non-standard tools, mining tools, cutting tools, formed parts, wear parts and Tungsten Carbide Dies, manufacturing units can even get the best quality tungsten carbide seal faces from this company.

The Tungsten Carbide that this company deals with has a series of excellent properties like corrosion resistance, heat resistance, toughness and strength, wear resistance and high hardness. To be specific due to the abrasion resistance and high hardness even when it is heated at a temperature of 5000C makes the products of this company special.

This company at TC-Tungsten-Carbide.com is engaged in the supply of good quality cemented carbide products. These products are made by the company using 100% virgin WC powder with fine low prosperity and grain size.

