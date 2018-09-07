Kamdhenu Limited Plans to Double Market Share of ‘Kamdhenu Colour Max’ in Karnataka

Kamdhenu Ltd., a full-scale one stop building materials solutions company is planning to double the market share of its range of high quality color coated sheets ‘Kamdhenu Colour Max’ in Karnataka from 2500MT per annum to 5000 MT per annum by 2019. The company plans to undertake this expansion through the authorized manufacturing partners (under user license agreement units) of Kamdhenu Color Max at Hyderabad and Goa.

‘Kamdhenu Colour Max’ is receiving overwhelming response in Karnataka which is a key market for Kamdhenu Limited owing to the robust real estate and infrastructure development in the region. Kamdhenu Limited sells ‘Kamdhenu colour coated sheets’ through its strong network of approx. 300 dealers and distributors spread across the state.

Speaking on the business plans, Mr Sunil Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Limited said, “Today, customer is better informed and is increasingly considering the benefits and features of the product besides price-tags before making purchase decisions. Robust housing and infrastructure growth coupled with customers trust in our strong product portfolio has enabled us to register strong performance in Karnataka. ‘Kamdhenu Colour Max’ has been well received by individual home builders and developers alike. We are committed to meet the increasing demand for high quality building materials in the state and towards this we are doubling our production capacity by March 2019. We are also strengthening our foothold in the region by penetrating deeper and reaching out to the remote markets of the state.”

‘Kamdhenu Colour Max’ is a pre-painted product offering wide spectrum of appealing colors for selection. A unique coating on the multiple layers of high-quality steel alloy enables ‘Kamdhenu Colour Max’ to resist cracking and peeling, even during extreme weather conditions and heavy construction operations. This not only makes these sheets completely rust-free and waterproof but also keeps the interior cool in summer and warm in winter creating an insulating effect. This eco-friendly product also befits the green building concept minimizing the carbon foot print of the building.

Kamdhenu has utilized its strong expertise and technical know-how of steel manufacturing from choosing the finest raw material to deploying the best technology and processes to deliver best-in-class quality product. The product has under gone stringent quality checks and ensures high performance in all-weather conditions.

About Kamdhenu Limited:

Kamdhenu Group was founded in 1995 with a vision to provide Best Quality TMT Bars at Best Price. Today, led Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal, the company is the market leader in branded TMT Bars and ‘Kamdhenu TMT Bars’ is the largest selling TMT Bar in India with brand sales turnover of around Rs. 7000 crore. Kamdhenu follows franchisee model for its steel business to bring more transparency and dynamism to the operations of the company. Kamdhenu being TMT expert, has also launched earthquake resistant Kamdhenu SS10000 TMT Bar and Kamdhenu NXT, double rib TMT bar, next generation interlock steel. The company forayed into decorative paints business in 2008. It has a large presence in the country with over 10000+ dealers/distributors. It has been recently conferred with India Power Brand 2016, Asia’s Most Promising Brand – 2016 and World’s Best Brand 2015. An ISO 9001:2008 certified company, it is listed in BSE & NSE.

For further information, please visit https://www.kamdhenulimited.com