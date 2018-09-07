Global Complex Fertilizers Market is on rise due to growing need for food security for the increasing population

Overview

The complex fertilizers (compound fertilizers) are prepared by means of blending or greater type of macro-nutrient fertilizers. These fertilizers can be further blended with elements that offer plant nutrients, which might be known as trace or secondary nutrients which include calcium, magnesium, and sulfur. Complex fertilizers can be dispensed and packaged in granular or liquid shape. The mixing of two or greater of macro-nutrient type fertilizers produces compound fertilizers additionally known as complicated fertilizers.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/complex-fertilizers-market-7172/request-sample

The Global Complex Fertilizers market size become round USD 50.72 billion in 2018. It’s anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% to attain USD 71.14 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The market is pushed by factors which include rise in demand for productivity, stage yield, and fertilizer intensity gaps across areas, a rise in awareness about soil profile and nutritional stability, subsidized through country assist. Growing need for food safety for the developing population, rising demand for oilseeds, advanced farming technology which delivers safe and reliable application of complicated fertilizers and the ease of application of complicated fertilizers are the number one drivers of this market.

The essential restraints of the complex fertilizers marketplace are the trend closer to organic meals and non-food intake and paradigm shift towards natural meals.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/complex-fertilizers-market-7172/

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the worldwide complex Fertilizers market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, Asia-Pacific debts for the largest market proportion at the same time as Latin America have the very best CAGR. The Asia Pacific was the leading location in the global complex fertilizers marketplace in 2017, with revenue of people$ 15,769 million and is expected to retain its dominance in the course of the forecast period.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/complex-fertilizers-market-7172/customize-report

The key companies of the market include CF Industries Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Yara International ASA (Norway), The Mosaic Company (U.S.), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (Canada), PhosAgro (Russia), Agrium Inc. (Canada), Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (Chile), Haifa Chemicals Ltd., (Israel), Helena Chemical Company (U.S.), and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (India).

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626