CDW 2018 – 2018 China (Chongqing) Int’l Door & Window Exhibition

Date: 27th-29th September, 2018

Venue: Chongqing International Expo Center, China

Address: No. 66 of Yuelai Avenue, Yubei District, Chongqing City

Web: http://www.cqmcz.com/index.php?lang=en

Strong Downstream Demand Drives the Market for Doors & Windows

According to FROWARD’ s report, the market size of China’s door and window industry has grown by leaps since 2012. In 2017, the market size reached 660.5 billion yuan. With favorable development of the downstream real estate and construction industries, it is expected that the market size of China’s door and window industry in 2018 will exceed 690 billion yuan.

Review of CDW 2017

CDW is a thematic show of Chongqing Int’l Building Decoration Expo (BDE). Together, they hosted 643 premium exhibitors and shared an internationally diversified audience of over 18,000 on a show floor of 40,000 sq.m. Renowned brands like Crossway (Germany), OFAN, Shuangyu, Meixin, FIGE, TOPSTRONG (Taiwan), KAADAS, HOLZER, HONGDA, and etc, have also joined us. Almost half of the exhibitors booked their booth on site for 2018.

Preview of CDW 2018

Concurrent with BDE 2018, CDW 2018 is scheduled to span over 50,000 sq.m., with 2500 booths to host 700+ prominent brands from home and broad, and 20,000+ professional buyer. Co-located with other thematic shows of BDE which are going to cover sectors like furniture, interior decoration, and other home accessories, CDW 2018 will be a one-stop platform for all your needs of home decoration solutions.

Exhibition Scope

Door industry: solid wood doors, decorative craft doors, aluminum doors, sliding doors, steel doors, metal doors, copper doors, paint-free doors, bamboo doors, automatic doors, security doors, fireproof doors, composite doors, cabinet doors ,Aluminum doors, etc;

Door and window systems: Sun room, blinds, hollow glass windows, screen windows, smart windows, balcony sliding doors, aluminum alloy doors and windows, casement windows,etc;

Glass: Glass curtain wall, insulating glass, fire-proof glass, heat-insulating glass, etc;

Hardware accessories: door and window hardware, door and window accessories, aluminum alloy door and window accessories, window openers, etc.

CDW 2018 is now open for registration. If you are interested, please sign up now as our exhibitor for the best positioned booth or as visitor for your free digital ticket!

