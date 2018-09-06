Weekend Road Trip from Bangalore to Coorg

The distance between Bangalore to Coorg is 245 Kilometers (5 Hours and 30 minutes). The roads are smooth and well-maintained overall. Coorg and its surrounding spots are attractive, travelling to Coorg is also a great experience of the trip.

“Coorg- The Scotland & the Coffee capital of India”

A place is referred to as Scotland of India. Coorg is a tranquil, little town in South Karnataka, cradled in the Western Ghats. It is famous mainly for its austere sights, varied wildlife, world class coffee and the Kodavas, the ethnic warrior people of Coorg.

Best Time to Visit:-

Summer days are pleasant with cool and fresh air, while the night time gets a bit chilly. A large number of tourists come to the spot in order to escape the summer heat of the plains. The maximum temperature Coorg experiences are 34 degrees Celsius. From October to May is perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Route Information

There are three popular routes to get to Coorg from Bangalore ; mentioned below are the details.

Route 1: The Kushalnagar Route (via Mysore-Madikeri Highway)

Route Map : Bangalore-Ramanagara-Mandya-Kushalnagar-Madikeri-Coorg

This route will take approximately 6 hours 275 Kilometres. Popular things to do on a road trip from Bangalore to Coorg via the Kushalnagar route:

Bhagamandala Temple- Located on the confluence of three rivers, these temples are spiritually uplifting and a must visit for their sacred appeal.

Coffee Plantations: The Kushalnagar route is paved with beautiful Madikeri coffee plantations.

Abbi Falls: Located in Madikeri, Abbi Falls is a popular tourist attraction, nestled among lush landscape and coffee plantations.

Dubare Elephant Camp: About 14 kilometers from Kushalnagar, this refreshing spot offers experiences such as elephant bathing, jeep safaris and river rafting.

Namdroling Tibetan Monastery: Located in Bylakuppe, the monastery offers several attractions such as nunnery, souvenir shops and a spectacular Golden Temple.

Route 2: The Channarayapatna Route

Route Map: Bangalore-Channarayapatna-Hassan-Sakleshpur-Coorg

This route will take approximately 7 hours across 332 kilometres on NH48. Popular things to do on a road trip Bangalore to Coorg via the Channarayapatna Route:

Chennakesava Temple: A massive temple in Channaryapatna, Chennakesava temple is famous for its bracket figures showing dancing and ritual poses.

Belur and Halebeedu: Home to Monuments paying a dazzling tribute to India’s rich Puranic and Upanishadic heritage.

Manjarabad Fort: Built in the shape of a star, the Manjarabad Fort in Sakleshpur is a fine spice men of India’s historical defence acumen.

Bisle Ghat: Nature admires can soak in the magnificent beauty of three mountain ranges from three districts: Hassan, Coorg and Mangalore.

Mallalli Falls: A few kilometres off Bisle Ghat are the Mallalli Falls that are pure and blissful, with plenty of photos and natural beauty.

Route 3: The Nagarhole Route

Covering around 300 kilometres, and approximately 7 hours, this route via NH275. This route is ideal for those who simply want to travel on the road, enjoying nature’s beauty with a visit to Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve as its major attraction. Popular things to do on a road trip from Bangalore to Coorg via the Nagarhole Route:

Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve: The park is home to Asiatic elephants with a variety of fauna and flora, waterfalls and forest land.

Nisargadhama Forest: The forest is located in Gonikoppal on the way to Coorg. This can be visited even if you are taking Kushalnagar Route.

Tourist Attractions

Honnamana Kere Lake

Talacauvery

Burude Falls

Iruppu Falls

Tadiandamol Peak

Raja’s Seat

Omkareshwara Temple

Trekking

Nilakandi Falls

Somwarpet

Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary

City Shopping

Kutta

Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary

Nalknad Palace