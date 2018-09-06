Precision Steel Tubes Ensure The Accuracy Of The Pipeline

In many industries, when using steel pipes, special attention is paid to the accuracy of the pipeline. Seamless steel tubes have hollow sections and are used in large quantities as pipelines for transporting fluids, such as pipelines for transporting petroleum, natural gas, gas, water and certain solid materials. According to the production method, steel pipes can be divided into two categories: seamless steel pipes and seamed steel pipes, and seamed steel pipes are divided into straight seam steel pipes and spiral seam welded pipes. Especially in some manufacturing industries, these industries will make drawings before any equipment. For the inside of the equipment, any part has very strict and strict size requirements.

However, such a form is the most ideal form. In real life, it is difficult to satisfy 100%. Therefore, in the actual production process, there is a certain gap between the size of each part and the size of the expected part. In order to prevent these gaps and delays in production time, these industries will leave a certain range of deviations when they are pre-designed. But even if you do, some of these plans, there are still many problems in the actual production process. The longest problem is the steel pipe used.

Because of these industries, ordinary steel pipes have been used in the past. Such steel pipes are not so important for the size of pipes during the production process. The seamless steel pipe manufacturer is a long strip of steel with a hollow section and no seams around it. The steel tube or the solid tube blank is made into a capillary tube by perforation, and then is formed by hot rolling, cold rolling or cold drawing. Precision steel pipe is a kind of high-precision steel pipe material after cold drawing or hot rolling. Because the inner and outer walls of precision steel pipes have no oxidation layer, high pressure and no leakage, high precision, high smoothness, no deformation of cold bending, flaring, flattening without cracks, etc., they are mainly used to produce pneumatic or hydraulic components, such as cylinders or The cylinder can be a seamless tube or a welded tube.

The high precision precision of the high-precision steel pipe and the smoothness of the inner and outer surfaces of the pipe. After the heat treatment of the steel pipe, there is no oxide film on the inner and outer surfaces. The steel pipe is flaring, flattened without cracks, cold bending is not deformed, and can withstand high pressure, and can be used for various complex deformations and mechanical deep processing. deal with. In this way, the pipes produced are only visible from the naked eye, and there is not much difference. But in fact, the inner diameter of the pipe, or the diameter of each part of the pipe, has a big gap. However, the precision steel pipe is different, and this pipe pays special attention to the accuracy of the pipe itself. This includes the size of the pipe, the inner diameter of the pipe of the different models, and the diameter of the various parts of the pipe. This makes the precision steel pipe, the deviation of each part can often be controlled within a few millimeters. In the production industry, the use of such steel pipes can avoid the problem of pipeline accuracy and the delay.

If you choose ordinary steel pipe, then the steel pipe you ordered, and the steel pipe you received, there will be a big error in the model. Even in different parts of a steel pipe, the inner diameter or the wall thickness, there will be a big gap. Such a pipeline will definitely bring a lot of problems in the process of use. However, unlike precision steel pipes, these steel pipes have very strict requirements for pipes and any part of the standard. Although precision steel pipes are also impossible, the dimensions of every aspect of the pipe are in full compliance with this standard. However, precision steel pipes can control the error within a very small range. Under normal circumstances, this error will not exceed two standard units, which is enough for most industries.