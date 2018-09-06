Market Share by Manufacturers, by Regions and by Application Of Application Testing Services Industry

This report focuses on the global Application Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Application testing services is a comprehensive term used to capture all types of verification and validation services for the purposes of supporting quality control and quality assurance (QA) of clients' applications.

In 2017, the global Application Testing Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Wipro

Cognizant

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Infosys

DXC Technology

Deloitte

Qualitest

Tech Mahindra

SQS

Cigniti

Xoriant Corporation

Planit Testing

NTT Data

SoftSol



Application Testing Services Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Onshore Delivery Model

Offshore Delivery Model

Nearshore Delivery Model

Onsite Delivery Model

Others



Application Testing Services Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Logistics & Transportation

Others



Application Testing Services Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Application Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Application Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



