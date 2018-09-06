Future Industry Opportunities and Outlook Of Telecom Relay Services (TRS) Market 2018 to 2025

The Telecom relay service (TRS) Market report focuses on the global Telecom Relay Services (TRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Relay Services (TRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Telecom relay service (TRS) is an operator service, which helps differently abled people to place calls to standard telephone users via a keyboard or assistive device. The TTY to voice/voice to TTY, speech to speech, deafblind variation, captioned telephone, and other variations such as IP relay service are prominent types of services available in the TRS market.

In 2017, the global Telecom Relay Services (TRS) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

HKBN

NCID

Cisco Systems

FETNET

IBM

Skype Technologies

Taiwan Star Telecom Corporation

Italk Global Communications

Brastel Telecom



Telecom Relay Services (TRS) Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IP Replay Services

Web Replay Services

Others



Telecom Relay Services (TRS) Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

Individual



Telecom Relay Services (TRS) Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of Telecom Relay Services (TRS) Market report are:

To analyze global Telecom Relay Services (TRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Relay Services (TRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



