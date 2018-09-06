Flooring Market is Expected to Grow at a Impressive CAGR of 6.36% by 2025

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to the Flooring Market which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Competitive Outlook

Raw material providers, producers, and distributors are major participants in the market value chain. Key companies in the global flooring market include Mohawk, Mannington Mills Inc., Gerflor, Shaw Floors, and Armstrong. The global market is considerably consolidated with extreme competition; technological advancement is expected to be a crucial point for market growth over the forecast years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness considerable market growth owing to developing infrastructure amenities and rising real-estate industry. Furthermore, the region is projected to witness amplified demand for non-residential and residential building places, which can be credited to the urbanization and population growth. The region described for around 40% of the total market share in 2013. Europe region is also anticipated to witness extensive augment in market demand during the forecast period. This can be credited to the availability of easy installation techniques and ground-breaking construction solutions.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The Flooring market was valued around USD 250.12 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 435.67 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.36% during the forecast period, owing to the new trends and innovations in construction solutions and floor designs. The flooring market is extremely competitive with several players presenting a range of flooring solutions around commercial, residential, industrial and other segments. The floor coating industry is being flooded by new styling trends and technological advancements. Lately, end users have been diverting from conventional flooring solutions to eco-friendly and more cost efficient flooring materials like linoleum, cork, bamboo, Polyester (P.E.T) Berber, glass, reclaimed hardwood and rubber. Moreover, rising demand in the construction business along with altering customer lifestyles and increasing demand for insulating materials are likely to drive the global flooring market. Accessibility of ground-breaking construction solutions that are long-lasting and need low maintenance is predicted to strike the market positively. However, a key determining factor for the achievement of flooring solutions is customer awareness and keenness of using the invention.

Flooring Market – Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The product section is largely categorized into 4 types involving resilient flooring, seamless flooring, non-resilient flooring and soft coverings. Soft coverings are also referred as fabric coverings, and primarily comprise carpets and rugs. This segment conquered the market and described for around 50% of the total market share in 2013. These coverings render numerous benefits such as dust-binding characteristics, noise-reducing effect and also are referred to be excellent insulators furnishing pleasing, comfort as well as warm aesthetics. Resilient flooring is a combination of fillers, color, and binders. Resilient flooring types include wood, cork, rubber, linoleum, asphalt, and vinyl; these are cost effective, durable and need low maintenance. Non-resilient flooring embraces clay tile, ceramic tile, concrete tile, brick, and terrazzo stone. These floors usually withstand several conditions and need only dusting and mopping.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Carpets & Rugs

Wood

Resilient

Tiles

Other Products

By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Flooring Market Offer Some Inventive Growth Opportunities:

Flooring Market share Market assessments, Sales and Growth Rate for the regional and country level segments.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the

Flooring Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Key Research Highlights Of Flooring Market:

1) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) An extensive research study on the Global Flooring Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the

Flooring Market

