Magnesium Peroxide Market Observe Substantial Growth by 2018-2026

Magnesium peroxide (MgO2) is an off-white colored, odorless fine powder. Magnesium peroxide is similar to calcium peroxide, as it too releases oxygen by breaking down at controlled rate when in contact with water. Commercially, magnesium peroxide exists as a compound of magnesium hydroxide and magnesium peroxide.

Commercial production of magnesium peroxide involves mixing of hydrogen peroxide with a light grade of magnesium oxide. The slurry of this mixture is then dried. The final product of the reaction is a white powder which contains around 25% magnesium peroxide and 7% active oxygen. The remaining components are magnesium hydroxide, magnesium carbonate, and magnesium oxide.

Industrially, magnesium peroxide can be produced by reacting magnesium oxide with hydrogen peroxide to generate magnesium peroxide and water. The final product synthesized through this process contains magnesium peroxide with no more than 50% of the composition. One other industrial production process involving magnesium hydroxide can generate a yield that contains upto 60% of magnesium peroxide in the final product.

Request PDF Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48711

Based on application, the magnesium peroxide market can be segmented into chemical, agriculture, bleaching, wastewater treatment, and others. Magnesium peroxide is used as source of oxygen. Magnesium peroxide slowly decomposes and releases oxygen when it reacts with water. This function as an oxygen source is utilized in industries such as agriculture. Magnesium peroxide is also used for sanitation purposes, as a source of oxygen, for aerobic organisms in the treatment and disposal of biological waste. Magnesium peroxide is added to the compost piles or soil to boost the microbial activities to reduce odors produced in the process, as decomposition of hydrocarbons in soil is faster in aerobic conditions.

Request Discount On Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=48711

It is also used as soil bioremediation to decontaminate the soil. It improves metabolism and soil quality to help plants grow. Use of magnesium peroxide as a decontaminant also reduces contaminants in groundwater. This function is utilized in industries such as agriculture and aquaculture.

Magnesium peroxide is also used in hydraulic fluids that are used in the extraction process of shale gas. It is used as a destruction agent for polymers utilized in the extraction process as it generates magnesium hydroxide. Magnesium hydroxide is a naturally occurring compound in soil.

Request Customization of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=48711

Key players operating in the magnesium peroxide market include Solvay, Arkema Group, and Evonik.