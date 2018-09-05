IControl Systems Design and Integration

MicroLogix Provides Control Systems Design and Integration services to the customer products , defence and Industrial Sectors. Control System Integration is an engineering process which involves integrating hardware and software from multiple suppliers to single control system solution for an end-user.MicroLOGIX has high level of system design and integration expertise in order to meet challenges of producing next generation structure , system and components. Our wide range of technical skills which include preparation of system testing,Monitoring the testing,Writing the report .Integrated Control Systems nowadays become instrumental in maintaining system efficiency and reliability.We committed to offer manufacturing solutions of the highest standard to all our customers.This quality consciousness is achieved by process-based Quality Management System and improvement programs. In order to maintain highest standards of quality, our manufacturing plant is ISO 9001:2008 and TS 16949:2002 certified by BUREAU VERITAS.

Our Capabilities

MicroLOGIX industrial control systems which enables secure communication and control over DNP, Modbus, and other non-IP-based protocols.We provide increased industrial control system security. Remote access streamlines common tasks which includes