Form Direct Offers Maximum Waterproofing Solutions with RiveStop

Form Direct offers RiveStop, a patented elastic waterproofing rivet that seals formwork holes in a matter of seconds. Minimal human involvement ensures a strong seal that can only be removed by a drill.

[QUEENSLAND, 5/9/2018] – Form Direct, a trusted specialist in concrete construction products, offers maximum waterproofing solutions with the patented elastic rivet RiveStop. The product is ideal for various applications and ensures a time saving and risk-free waterproofing process.

Patented Elastic Rivets from RiveStop

RiveStop is specifically designed to hermetically seal formwork holes. It uses a patented elastic rivet that expands inside any formwork hole by around 50% of its original size. It seals the hole entirely by exerting force against the holes of the wall. Since the mechanical system is powered by a riveter with a uniform and controlled pressure, the rivet will stay in place once it has been applied to the hole, unless a drill removes it.

The product is fast and easy to use; workers can seal holes in a matter of seconds. Since the rivet cannot be easily manipulated, it has a low risk of do-overs, accidents and other undesired scenarios.

Ideal Applications for RiveStop

Due to its fast results and durable performance, RiveStop is ideal for almost any application involving structures that are expected to be watertight and pressure-resistant. It is suitable for wastewater treatment facilities, pump stations, groundwater storage, water parks, new residential buildings and civil construction.

RiveStop meets two crucial requirements in formwork: the speed of the process and its cost efficiency. It only takes between three to five seconds for the rivet to be in place, and the minimal human intervention in the process minimises the risk of costly failures and accidents.

About Form Direct

Form Direct is a trusted provider of concrete construction solutions in Australia. The company offers a variety of concrete construction products ranging from waterproofing to reinforcement. The company has years of experience in meeting the high demands of the most discerning builders and construction firms in the country.

View the company’s product range by visiting http://formdirect.com.au/.