Trail Camera Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 to 2028

Hunting Boots Market: Overview

Hunting boots are a part of the attire that is worn during hunting and forest trails. The hunting boots, to a significant extent, is used for the protection and better grip in the tough terrain areas by hunters and enthusiasts. Recreational hunting and hunting sports across the globe is likely to push the market for hunting boots. Usually, hunting boots are of different types and are based on insulation and hunting style. On the basis of insulation hunting boots are categorized into 200 grams insulation, 400 to 800 grams insulation and greater than 1000 grams insulation. On the basis of hunting style hunting boots are categorised in to custom fit rugged boots, over boots, hiking boots, high altitude hunting boots and snake boots. Hunting boots are manufactured with different material types like nylon, mesh, full-grain leather and vulcanized rubber.

Hunting Boots Market: Market Dynamics

The rise in recreational hunting activities across the globe is the critical driver for the growth of the global hunting boots market. Additionally, the increase in seasoned hunting activities such as late summer and early fall is likely to push the global hunting boots market in the near future. The expanding use of the hunting boots for hiking, forest trails and walking through tough terrains are likely to raise the demand for the hunting boots over the forecast period.

However, few of the country’s policy on the ‘no single animal hunting’ can be a restraint to the hunting boots market.

Hunting Boots Market: Market Segmentation

The hunting boots market has categorized into different parts based on the types of the hunting boots, insulation and hunting style, material, sales channels, and geography. The hunters are using hunting boots of different categories based on insulation depending on the seasons in which hunters or enthusiasts go into fields. The increasing recreational hunting and hiking activities among hunters and enthusiasts are expected to grow the hunting boots market over the forecast period.

Based on insulation, the hunting boots market is segmented into:

200 grams insulation

400 to 800 grams insulation

>1000 grams insulation

Based on hunting style, the hunting boots market is segmented into:

Custom-fit rugged style

Over boots

Hiking boots

High altitude hunting boots

Snake Boots

Based on the material type, the hunting boots market is segmented into:

Nylon

Mesh

Full grain leather

Vulcanized rubber

Based on the shaft height, the hunting boots market is segmented into:

7 inches

8 to 12 inches

13 to 16 inches

>17 inches

Based on the sales channel, the hunting boots market is segmented into:

Specialty hunters stores

Direct-to-customer Channels

Modern Trade Channels

Third Party online Channels

Hunting Boots Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, hunting boots market has been categorized into seven critical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The hunting boots market is expected to register growth during the forecast period as recreational hunting and forest trail activities market is growing across the world. North America represents a considerably high market share and increases with higher growth rate as the market is improving in the region due to the increased per-capita expenditure and interests in recreational hunting sports.

Moreover, Europe is a growing market due to the high per-capita income and rising interests in hiking and forest trails in the region is likely to create a demand for the hunting boots market over the forecast period. The hunting boots market is steadily increasing with the rising popularity of recreational hunting, hiking and forest trails across the globe.

Hunting Boots Market: Key Players

In the hunting boots market, there is a regional level competition among the manufacturers. Some of the major players in the hunting boots market are L.L.Bean Inc., Crispi Sport, WC Russell Moccasins Co., Kenetrek, LLC, LaCrosse Footwear and among others.

