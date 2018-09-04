QA Mentor Announced to Offer Performance Testing Services to Its Global Clients

On this occasion Ruslan Desyatnikov shared that they will offer performance testing service to its clients worldwide. This best software testing service aims to test the performance of the system as well as benchmark after which the potential issues occur. This test helps in the process of launching future-proof software that can delight its target audience with the best performance.

This best software testing company is one of those companies that has expertise in covering performance engineering and optimization as part of their offering. The company has smooth hands in performing performance testing on different types of solutions such as:

• Client server architecture-based system

• Peer to peer solution

• Mobile application

• Mobile solution

• Cloud native application

• AI based application

• Blockchain apps

• Software that needs to handle high volume of transactions

• Complex application

• Multi tier application

• And more

The performance testing services offered by this company consist various other independent types of software testing. Some of the key software testing types that are performed on the software to test its performance are listed below:

• Load testing

• Volume testing

• Soak testing

• Reliability testing

• Stress testing

• Capacity testing

These tests assess the system for different parameters to identify the benchmark performance and issues. The expert software testers of the company provide a well documented report of their findings and recommendations. Furthermore, this software testing company also provides required explanations and recommendations to its clients so they can build and launch a highly scalable and high performance solution.

This software testing company covers the different phases as part of their best performance testing services, including, but not limited to:

• Consultancy

• Training the client’s team for thorough performance testing

• Test case development to perform performance testing

• Performance testing framework development

• Selection of test cases for effective performance testing

• Selections of the best tools and methodology to perform efficient performance testing

• End to end performance testing

• Performance issue reporting

“Performance testing is important as, after all, it is all about how good your software performs. We have been benefiting our clients with our performance testing services for more than seven years. I, myself, have more than two decades long experience in performance testing and my team is mentored with this deep knowledge. We can help clients to increase their performance and reduce their time and cost to market with our performance testing services.”, shared Ruslan Desyatnikov, CEO of the company.

About QA Mentor, Inc

It is one of the best software testing companies that offer various quality assurance and software testing services. The performance testing is a bundle of distinct software testing services that is offered to improve the performance, scalability and availability of the software. To know more about the offered performance testing service by the QA Mentor, please visit http://www.qamentor.com/testing-coverage/non-functional-testing/performance-testing/