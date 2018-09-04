Protect Hair from Damage with the CRYSTALISSE Collection from Kerluxe

The CRYSTALISSE collection by Kerluxe is a series of products designed to purify and protect hair from daily damage from pollution. The range of premium haircare products from Kerluxe produces visible results for a healthier and more beautiful hair.

[Erlenbach, 04/09/2018] – Kerluxe, a premium Swiss haircare brand, has developed the CRYSTALISSE collection designed to purify and protect hair from daily pollution. Kerluxe promotes a haircare ritual similar to a skincare regime. Healthier and more beautiful hair is achieved by a process of cleansing, hydrating, treating and protecting. The Kerluxe collection contains the essential products to minimise the time and effort spent on nourishing and styling hair.

The CRYSTALISSE Collection

The CRYSTALISSE collection is a series of products created as a defence against daily damage. The products are made with an Antioxi O2 Complex that protects by purifying the toxin build up in the hair and scalp. The products act as a shield to preserve the hair’s body, and quickly enables the repair of damaged hair to maintain the natural strength, brilliance and vitality.

The CRYSTALISSE Collection includes:

• CRYSTALISSE – Shampoo

• CRYSTALISSE – Conditioner

• CRYSTALISSE – Hair Mask

• CRYSTALISSE – Hair Pure Cure

The products incorporate a fragrance inspired by a bouquet of white flora, with a base of musk and vanilla.

‘Haircare born from Swiss heritage skincare’

Kerluxe embodies the combination of the quality and innovation of Swiss practices, and the style and prestige of Italian design. Kerluxe products are made from exclusive formulas with ingredients used for skincare such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants. Kerluxe offer six collections, each is intricately formulated to target specific concerns for both the hair and scalp to produce healthy, beautiful and effortless hair.

About Kerluxe

Kerluxe is a brand of premium haircare products developed with the same science used for Swiss skincare. Switzerland is a leader in scientific research and development − the combination of the natural resources and state-of-the-art facilities available is the foundation of Kerluxe products. The brand’s philosophy is based on delivering holistic treatment for the hair and scalp to produce visible improvements.

Visit https://kerluxe.com/ for more information.