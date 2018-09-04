Mandira Bedi urges women to take up Team Triaction Challenge

Triumph India, one of the world’s largest intimate apparel brands, launched an online campaign, featuring four inspiring women undertaking a fitness challenges to test both mind and body for their sportswear brand Triaction. Team Triaction is led by actress and fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi, she is joined by celebrity fitness instructor and owner of The Pilates Studio, Namrata Purohit, popular yogi & influencer, Yogasini (aka Radhika Bose) and lifestyle and beauty influencer, Juhi Godambe.

The online campaign debuts Triaction’s Autumn/Winter ’18 collection, while empowering women to try something new by taking up their biggest fitness challenge.

There’s no denying that Mandira Bedi, a popular TV personality, actress, host & fitness influencer has one of the most enviable bodies in the industry. Being the lead face of Team Triaction Challenge, she took up a fitness challenge where she was seen doing Battle Ropes showcasing how tough she finds the challenge but still manages to push through with the support of her new Extreme Lite Sports Bra by Triaction. Prior to this, she also posted a video wherein she talks about how excited she is to be part of this challenge. She recently posted a video wherein she took a challenge–

Mandira Bedi passes on the fitness challenge to Namrata Purohit, owner of The Pilates Studio, Pilates Instructor & Celebrity Fitness trainer wherein she took to social media platforms (Instagram / Facebook / YouTube, etc.) and shared a video of herself doing a Hip-Hop Dance routine with the help of a choreographer. The celebrity trainer who works with Bollywood A-listers is seen in the Free Motion Sports bra by Triaction and challenges Popular Yogi and influencer, Radhika Bose. She attempts a jump rope routine wearing Triaction Hybrid Lite Bra and posts a video on her page talking about why she finds it challenging and how she pushed herself and eventually began to enjoy herself.

Lifestyle & beauty influencer, Juhi Godambe becomes the latest one to join the fitness challenge wearing Triaction Magic Motion Bra and responds by posting her video doing High-Intensity Circuit Training routine. She challenges her followers with a hashtag ‘Team Triaction Challenge’.

The brand running a contest across their social media platforms urging women to take up this fitness challenge as part of #TeamTriactionChallenge and upload a video of performing the same.

Triaction by Triumph is a stylish, high-performance sportswear collection that gives modern women the freedom to train how and when they like. Triaction offers sports bras that are on-trend, extremely supportive, comfortable and with no bulk. Boasting the best bounce control levels on the market, Triaction bras have undergone extensive testing by The Research Group in Breast Health at the University of Portsmouth.

About Triumph:

Triumph is one of the world’s largest intimate apparel companies. It enjoys a presence in over 120 countries with the core brands Triumph® and sloggi®. Globally, the company serves 40,000 wholesale customers and sells its products in 3,600 controlled points of sale as well as via several own online shops. The Triumph Group is a member of the Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI).

The brand entered India in March 2002 and has a strong presence across all sales channels. The distribution in India spans over 75 cities via direct supply having more than 1,000 points of sale. The brand is currently present in more than 200 counters across India including leading large format stores, more than 650 MBO stores and multiple e-commerce portals.