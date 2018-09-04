Hydroxyl-terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2026

Global Hydroxyl-terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market: Overview

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is a viscous translucent liquid, which is an oligomer of butadiene terminated at each end with a hydroxyl group. Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) has low molecular weight. Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) has a variety of properties, as it is a mixture of compounds and not a pure substance. Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene has low volatile content and it has low glass transition temperature. Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is hydrophobic in nature and is extremely reactive.

Global Hydroxyl-terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market: Drivers & Restraints

In terms of application, the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market can be segmented into rocket fuel, waterproof coatings & membranes, adhesives & sealants, and potting & encapsulation. Among applications, rocket fuel is the leading segment of the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market, as hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is widely used in the production of solid rocket propellants. Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is also employed for producing polyurethanes through its reaction with isocynates. Based on end-user industry, the market for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene has been segmented into aerospace & defense, building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others. Aerospace & defense is the major end-user industry segment of the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) shows better performance as a propellant compared to other butadiene homo-polymers with a hydroxyl group. Building & construction is estimated to be a rapidly expanding segment of the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market between 2018 and 2026, due to growing use of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) in adhesives used for construction.

Global Hydroxyl-terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market: Trends & Developments

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is expensive as compared to polybutadiene and is subject to price fluctuations depending on prices of raw materials involved. Major players operating in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market have patented technologies for developing HTPB. This acts as a barrier to the entry of new manufacturers in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market. Despite its excellent properties, cost of HTPB would prove to be a restraining factor for the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market during the forecast period.

Global Hydroxyl-terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the leading consumer of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene across the globe. This can be attributed to growth of automotive and aerospace industries in the region. Europe is a significant market for hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene. The global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market in Europe is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to be the rapidly expanding global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) from 2018 to 2026, due to strong growth of the electronics & semiconductor manufacturing sector in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are relatively small global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB). Global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market regions are expected to witness moderate increase in the demand between 2018 and 2026.

Global Hydroxyl-terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market are TOTAL Cray Valley (France), Evonik Industries (Germany), Idemitsu Kosan (Japan), CRS Chemicals (the U.S.), Emerald Performance Materials (the U.S.), ISLAND PYROCHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CORP (the U.S.), Monomer-Polymer & DAJAC Labs (the U.S.), Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry (China), and Aerocon Systems Co. (the U.S.), MACH I (the U.S.), Polymer Source (Canada), and RCS Rocket Motor Components (the U.S.).

