Nylon Films Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018 – 2026

Global Nylon Films Market: Overview

Nylon, also known as polyamide (PA), is a clear and printable thermoplastic that has a relatively high melting point, exceptional strength and toughness, and good oxygen barrier properties. It is also resistant to scratches, punctures, and flex-cracks. It does not dissolve in or absorb grease, oil, and acidic food. These properties make PA an ideal material for use in conventional cooking as well as microwave cooking. Nylon films possess various specific properties such as high barrier property, strength, and high melting point. Hence, they are used as a packaging material. Nylon films are widely used as a packaging material for cheese, sauce, smoke fish, microwavable products, and dairy products. These films are widely preferred by manufacturers, due to their high flexibility and non-reactivity with food products. Nylon films can be easily processed at low and high temperatures. Also, they are recyclable and hence, eco-friendly. These films do not produce fumes on burning. About 20% of ovenable and microwavable bags available in the market are made of nylon films, owing to high oxygen barrier properties of nylon films and permeability to carbon dioxide.

Global Nylon Films Market: Drivers

Factors such as the rising demand for material for packaging of microwavable food products is one of the major drivers of the nylon films market. Also, the rising disposable income of people is driving the demand for packaged food products. This, in turn, is augmenting the nylon films market. On the other hand, fluctuations in prices of nylon films are hindering the market.

In terms of material type, the nylon films market has been segmented into nylon 6; nylon 6,6; nylon 6,12; biaxial-oriented polyamide (BOPA), bio-based polyamide, and others. Among these, the bio-based polyamide segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Based on packaging type, the nylon films market has been divided into pouches (monolayer and multilayer), bags, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the nylon films market has been segmented into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, household care, industrial, and others. Based on application, the market has been segregated into hot fill packaging, bulk food packaging, aseptic packaging, ESL (Extended Shelf Life), and others.

Geographically, the global nylon films market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific accounts for a leading share of the global nylon films market, in terms of consumption, owing to high demand for flexible packaging products and increase in dependency on packaged food products in the region. The nylon films market in Europe is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in the consumption of packaged food products in the region.

Global Nylon Films Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global nylon films market are Toray Advanced Film Company Limited, DOMO Chemicals Group, Amcor Limited, SIG Combibloc Group AG, BASF SE, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corporation., Bemis Company, Inc., Elopak SA, Nampak Limited, Uflex Limited, Berry Global Group, Inc., Winpak Limited, Optimum Plastics, OLON Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Polyoak Packaging (Pty) Limited, and Ampac Holdings LLC.

