Australia Learning Management System Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by Industry Arc titled “Australia Learning Management System Market By Type (Course and Content Management, Performance Management, Administration /HR, Talent Management, Learner Management, Communication and Others); By Integration Type (Locally Integrated, Software as a Service); By Application ( Employee / Student Learning, Customer Training, Channel Training, Compliance Training and Others); By End Use Industry (Academic and Corporate) & Region – Forecast(2018–2023),” the market is driven by the increasing awareness about learning management systems in corporate applications.

Overview of the Australia Learning Management System Market

A learning management system (LMS) is a software application which documents and delivers online courses and training materials. An LMS can enhance the efficiency of an organisation’s e-learning processes. In Australia, LMS is used to support creation and transfer of online courses, training material, and other information. Learning management software can also help you save time and cost by streamlining the process of learning management in your organisation. The increasing demand for enhanced training and e-learning modules among enterprises will propel the learning management system market in Australia.

The corporate sector is expected to dominate the Australia Learning Management System Market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need to provide cost-effective and quality online courses to the employees and the increasing adoption of cloud-based LMS solutions. The corporate sector makes use of LMS to give corporate training through online training courses as the adoption of LMS reduces the cost of training.

The launch of cloud-based learning management systems will drive the demand for e-learning systems in Australia.

The growing need for effective quality content has increased with the growing needs of the students. This factor enhances the demand for learning management systems.

The growing popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) will compel enterprises to move towards learning management systems over smart phones for integrated employee training.

Key Players of the Australia Learning Management System Market

The key players of the Australia Learning Management System Market are Blackboard, Moodle, Desire2Learn, Canvas, and Intel. Blackboard provides convenience and flexibility to online campus programs by helping instructors post documents, send e-mails, and create online assessments. Moodle is used by online enterprises around the world to impart online training. Desire2Learn has been witnessing a rapid growth in Australia. The company has been enhancing the learning experience through its Desire2Learn Learning Suite. Canvas employs learning management systems which make learning easier for students. Intel, through its products, helps reduce the training time required and improve learning outcomes, while increasing the number of trainees and reducing training costs.

The Australia Learning Management Market Is Segmented as Below:

The emergence of advanced technologies will promote the growth of the Australia Learning Management Market in the coming years.

Australia Learning Management System Market By Type Course and Content Management Performance Management Talent Management Learner Management Administration / Human Resources Communication Others

Australia Learning Management System Market By Integration Type Locally Integrated Software as a Service (SaaS)

Australia Learning Management System Market By End User Academic K-12 College University Corporate Healthcare Enterprise Governmental Retail Manufacturing Banking and Financial Services Telecom Software Marketing and Advertising Pharmaceutical Others

Australia Learning Management System Market by Application Introduction Employee/Student Learning Channel Training Customer Training Compliance Training Others

