Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. Provides Custom Steel Services in Drayton Valley and Edmonton

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. takes steel fabrication to a different level. It offers custom work in Drayton Valley and Edmonton based on exact standards.

[DRAYTON, 09/03/2018] – When it comes to steel, the clients’ needs can vary significantly. Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. meets the demand with its precise and reliable custom steel fabrication services.

Confidence in Personalization

The company relies on its high-quality workmanship, years of experience, and expertise to provide bulk custom steel to its customers, particularly in Drayton Valley and Edmonton.

It is committed to providing different steel products according to the exact specifications of the client. It achieves this by using two of the most popular technologies in the industry: water jet cutting and CNC mill and lathe.

CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control (CNC). This machine allows users to cut or drill various raw materials, such as steel, in different directions with utmost precision or accuracy.

Cementing the effectiveness of CNC in the trade is its high demand globally. According to Grand View Research, its market size was already $56.04 billion in 2016. However, it would continue to grow consistently until 2025.

Water jet cutting, on the other hand, uses a strong water force to cut through even some of the toughest materials. Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.’s water jet equipment can create up to 50,000 psi. Not only can it work with durable materials, but it also provides a clean and smooth finish.

Getting the Work Done in Bulk

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. can produce different steel products in bulk. These can include angles, beams, channels, pile caps, pipes, and various designs of bars. The company operates in a facility that spans more than 4,500 square feet. There’s enough space to do custom work simultaneously.

More than their technology and facility, however, the company receives the full support of its well-trained, skilled staff, which comprises experienced operators to machinists. These individuals make customer service a priority, keeping in mind tight schedules, budget, and customization.

About Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.

Launched in 2005, Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. has more than a decade of experience in welding services. More than just steel, the company works with other raw materials, such as aluminum. It now serves Greater Alberta, especially Drayton Valley and Edmonton.

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. is approved by the Canadian Welding Bureau, a testament to the quality of its products and services. For inquiries and more information, interested clients may visit https://advantagemanufacturingltd.com.