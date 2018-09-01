Shark Lotto Announces the Launch of Token Sale of a New Transparent and Decentralized Ethereum Blockchain Technology Based Lottery Platform

Shark Lotto announces the launch of the token sale of its new transparent and decentralized Ethereum blockchain technology based lottery platform. The launch will take place on 1st September 2018 with the aim of selling 7 million tokens. The private sale of tokens will end on the 30 September 2018. The pre-sale will run from 1st October 2018 to the 31 October 2018. The main sale will run from the 1st November 2018 to 30 November 2018. Shark Lotto is an international and transparent decentralized lottery based on Ethereum blockchain technology which allows users the most transparent and honest chances of winning.

Shark Lotto wishes to transform the conventional lottery for the better by integrating blockchain technology to change the antiquated ways of holding traditional lottery games radically. With this technology, the winnings are distributed by the blockchain network, strictly in accordance with the rules of the game. The results of each game are verifiable in the blockchain open registry and cannot be manipulated. This solution is 100% Secure since it is based on blockchain technology thus offering many advantages over other platforms.

Shark Lotto is a 100% decentralized lottery platform where everything runs on ETH smart contracts. The initial guaranteed prize pool is $1,000,000, with instant payouts. Shark Lotto Lottery also will not tax any winnings. It ensures that 80% of the ticket sales go to the jackpot, and winnings are paid out automatically after each draw.

The random number generator (RNG) is also based on blockchain technology which means that neither winning numbers nor lottery tickets can be faked. Shark Lotto is a totally anonymous lottery, designed to meet the needs of the players and winners who have always wanted to stay anonymous. Shark Lotto only accepts and pays in cryptocurrencies, thus enabling the players and winners to remain totally anonymous.

Shark Lotto is transparent at the same time with open source code. Since it uses Blockchain technology, distribution and payout procedures are transparent and supported by smart contracts, and winnings of any size are paid out almost instantly.

