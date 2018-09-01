8th Edition of Busworld India Concludes Successfully in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru, September 1, 2018 – The 8th edition of ‘Busworld India’, Interads Exhibition’s most comprehensive International B2B exhibition exclusively for the Bus & Coach Industry, concluded successfully on 31st August at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru.

The 3 day exhibition saw participation by over 115 Exhibitors including Tata Motors, Force Motors, MG Automotive, Olectra Greentech, MRF, Bridgestone, JTAC, Valeo Motherson, Subros Ltd. among others. International exhibitors from Germany, USA, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, China, Belarus, Korea, Austria and many other countries also showcased their latest products and services. The show witnessed a footfall of over 8,000 business visitors.

Busworld India, offers an excellent opportunity for national & international bus and coach manufacturers, component manufacturers & suppliers, technology providers and market leaders to showcase their latest products, technology, services and solutions.

The highlight of this edition was the launch and showcasing of new Buses & coaches various companies by Dr. G. Parmeshwara, Dy. Chief Minister, Govt. of Karnataka. These included –

• Unveiling and launch of 3 luxury coaches by MG Automotives. These included ‘Glider Seater’ with 43 seats & ‘Glider Z’ sleeper with 30 berths based on Bharat Benz chassis. ‘DreamZ’ a Luxury sleeper based on Mercedes multi axle chassis was also launched.

• Force Motors unveiled India’s 1st 33/41 seater Monocoque Bus at Busworld 2018, which marked its foray into ‘Midibus’ category. Other new vehicles on display were Traveller Rural Bus, Traveller T23350 & Traveller 26AC CNG

• Tata Motors showcased five new public transport vehicles at the Busworld India 2018. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and advanced safety features, the new range of transport solutions on display were- Starbus Ultra AC 22-Seater Push back, Starbus 12-Seater AC Maxi cab, WINGER 12-Seater, Tata 1515 MCV Staff Bus and MAGNA intercity coach.

• Prakash Automobiles launched a 45+1 seater Bus called ‘Prakash vega’ based on Ashok Leyland Chassis & a 30 berth Sleeper Coach ‘Prakash Capella’ based on Bharat Benz Chassis.

• Fully electric 11 seater Maxi Cab along with a 39 seater Electric Bus was launched by Olectra Greentech( formerly Goldstone Infratech) in collaboration with BYD China

At the successful conclusion of Busworld India 2018, Mr Prasan Firodoa, MD, Force Motors said “We are delighted to have been part of this exhibition and are happy with the number of prospective customers who visited our stall and showed interest in our new monocoque offerings in the midi bus segment”

“At MG, we consider BusWorld as our strategic partner in providing us the right platform in showcasing our Bus & Coach range and capabilities to the right audience (OEM’s, Retailers, Dealers and Suppliers) and create a brand visibility across India and abroad. We are glad to share that footfalls at MG Pavillion was incredible since the first day of the event, and we are happy to close concrete orders for all our coach models displayed at the MG pavilion. In addition, we also had an opportunity to discuss strategic tie ups with other suppliers for tech transfer and product innovation. We acknowledge the extended support provided by Bus World team throughout the event and look forward to a grand showcasing at Bus World 2020″ said a statement by MG Automotives

Busworld India 2018, saw participation by the entire spectrum of vehicle, body, ancillary and parts manufacturers, service providers, integrators and operators under one roof showcasing their latest and innovative products for the betterment of public transport. Some of the exhibitors launching and showcasing their innovative products were-

• Hidral Global, Spain showcased their electro hydraulic system based automated wheelchair ramps to make public transport more accessible for the elderly & differently -abled. These can be retrofitted in existing vehicles.

• BELKOMMUNMASH, Belarus showcased their Electric trolleybuses Buses

• Agility Fuel Solutions, (HQ-USA), presented their high capacity, light weight, carbon fibre composite material made CNG storage systems which allow a better range of up to 800Kms to Buses and CVs.

• FASCHING Safety Belts, Austria, showcased their renowned safety belts for passenger and commercial vehicles.

• Hübner, Germany, showcased ‘Interface systems’ that connect coaches of trolleybuses and help in manoeuvrability.

• Eberspächer, Germany, and Valeo Motherson launched latest HVAC system for Buses & Coaches

The Exhibition was powered by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), the official national body of public transport operators in India & supported by Bus Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), representing the private bus and coach operators.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BOCI also took place on day 1 of the Busworld India 2018 and witnessed participation by BOCI members from across India. ASRTU Conference took place on Day 2 with topics like – ‘Electrification of Public Transport’, ‘Digital Transaction towards efficient Public Transport System’ & ‘Accessible Public Transport for People With Disabilities (PWD)’

Feeling happy at the success of the exhibition, Mr. Rajan Sharma, MD, Interads Exhibitions Pvt Ltd said ” It’s an enormous pleasure to have such wonderful response from everyone at the 8th Edition of Busworld India. I consider this as a great success with a tremendous increase in the number of visitors as compared to last year. We are thankful to BOCI and ASRTU and other supporting associations for their valuable support and cooperation. I congratulate all exhibitors to bring in their innovations and offerings at this platform for the betterment of bus industry. Big thanks to Busworld International, Belgium. See you all in the next edition in 2020 with much more to offer for comfort, safety and sustainability in transport sector. ”

Mr. Didier Ramoudt, President of Busworld International, said “Busworld India 2018 has during this 8th edition broken all records on the level of visitors as well on the level of exhibitors. Also the co-operation with BOCI and ASRTU brought an added value to the exhibition. We look eagerly to our next edition.”

The Exhibition was also supported by Industry bodies like International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)

The next edition of Busworld India would take place in August 2020 at Bengaluru.