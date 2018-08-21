Global Plastic Additives Market 2018 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2023

Plastic Additives Market Overview:

The global plastic additives market has seen a remarkable growth over the past decade and as per the analysis, the global market will retain this growth status during the forecast period. The global plastic additives market is expected to reach more than USD 55 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of more than 5.5%. Additives in plastic increase it’s the strength, reliability and other physical properties. Plastic is one of most used material in several application ranging from packaging, automotive, wire and cable, consumer goods, construction and so on. The global plastic additives market is mainly driven by the increasing demand of plastic and growing application segment across the globe. Additionally, the emerging economies of APAC region, rising per capita income and increasing urbanization has also become the growing factors.

Key Players for Plastic Additives Market: Some of the key players in this market are BASF SE, Dow Chemical, DuPont, Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil, Mitsui Chemical, SABIC, Chemtura Corporation, Clariant, Bayer AG and among others

Plastic Additives Regional analysis

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are the major region in the global plastic additives market.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global market on account of the rising population and increasing demand for the product from the packaging industry. India, China, and Japan are the major contributors to the regional market owing to the significant presence of leading end-use industries such as packaging, consumer goods, and building & construction.

North America is estimated to hold the second largest share of the global plastic additives market. The surging growth of the plastic additives in this region is primarily driven by the rising demand for packaging in both household and industrial applications. The U.S is the major contributor to the growth of this market in this region due to the significant presence of major key players and high technological achievements in the polymer sector and green chemistry. Europe is another important region in this market, which tends to occupy a significant share after North America. This is primarily attributed to the increased research and development activities in plastic materials. The U.K, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands are the major economies in this region. The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are holding relatively less share of this market. However, the market may experience high growth during the years to follow.

Plastic Additives Segmentation

The global plastic additives market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the type, the market is divided into plasticizers, flame retardants, impact modifiers, antioxidants, antimicrobials, UV-stabilizers, and Others.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global plastic additives market is segmented into packaging, automotive, agriculture, building & construction, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and others.

Geographically, the global plastic additives market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

