Global Caps and Closures Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Global Caps & Closures Market, By Material (Plastic, Metal, and others), By Type (Caps, Closures, Corks, Stoppers, Cans, and others), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive and Others) And Region – Forecast 2017-2023.

Synopsis of Caps & Closures Market

Caps & closures play an important role in packaging, and they include containers such as caps, cans, and others. It helps in the process to extend shelf-life of the products and provide a barrier to dirt, moisture, and oxygen. Rising demand for bottled water and smaller packaging sizes from the end-user industries such as food, beverage, and healthcare, and rising concerns toward product quality and safety are some of the factors improving caps & closure market growth. Increasing use of packaging driving the growth of the caps and closures market.

Recent Trend shows that people are moving towards packed goods in the emerging countries such as India and China. Moreover, technological improvements, replacement of metal closures with glass or plastic food containers, such factors helps to use caps & closures for consumer products and in industrial applications, to protect, market, and distribute a variety of products. Global demand for caps & closure will advance due to a worldwide trend favoring demand for packaged food products. According to study, caps & closures market is expected to reach the market size of USD 65.12 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~5.2% between 2017 and 2023.

Factors such as increased consumption of processed foods & beverages, innovation in packaging, increasing demand from the end-user industries are some of the factors which pushed the market towards growth. However, Caps & Closures has various restraints that hinder the market growth such as fluctuating raw material prices and stringent regulations on packaging material waste and recycling.

The market for global caps & closures is segmented into mainly three segments namely, by materials, type, and end users. Market categorization on the basis of product type includes caps, closures, corks, stoppers, cans, and others. On the basis of materials, it includes Plastic, Metal, and others. Plastic resin such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) are widely used with PP expected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment. Light weighted, cost-effective, and can be used to package various types of products belonging to different industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, others.

The increasing consumption of beverages and innovative packaging solutions are expected to drive the market. The shifting demand of consumers from carbonated soft drinks to bottled drinks is expected to fuel the demand for caps and closures in this segment. The urbanized population is shifting toward healthy and safe packaged food and emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil have changed their buying patterns by purchasing more packaged foods owing to the increasing disposable incomes.

A key trend is the growing preference for synthetic corks and screw caps over natural corks. Whereas, Heavy promotion of Go-green projects and eco-friendly concepts by government providing an opportunity to the caps and closure market. Further, the requirement of eco-friendly caps and closures, which use more recycled such as wood and paperboard are increasing. By using eco-friendly materials, can reduce wastage and used for product differentiation and brand building.

Global Caps & Closures market: By Material

Caps & Closures can be used in many ways to enhance the durability of various components and products. The major raw materials used in the manufacturing of caps and closures are Plastic and metal. Caps and closures industry uses a different type of materials to construct suitable product packagings, such as plastics, metals, rubber, and paperboard. Plastic is chemically resistant, inexpensive and lightweight with a wide range of physical and optical properties. In fact, many plastics are heat sealable, easy to print, and can be integrated into production processes where the package is formed, filled, and sealed in the same production line.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the global Caps & Closures packaging market with the largest market share. Hygiene consciousness, a shift in preference from unpackaged to packaged food items, use of closures on popular container types are some of the factors which fueling the market growth. With the booming packaging industry worldwide, the global market for caps and closures is expected to grow. The demand for packaged products has been increasing in the Asia-Pacific region, majorly due to the changing lifestyle and the rise in purchasing power. This will lead to an increased demand for plastic caps & closures, thus fueling the market growth.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of global caps & closures are Rexam PLC (U.K), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.), RPC Group Plc. (U.K.), Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand), and Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Guala Closures Group (Italy), and BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG (Germany).

