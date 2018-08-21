Evergreen Natural Healing Acupuncture and Herbs Offers the Best Acupuncture Infertility Treatment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Houston, TX (August 14, 2018) – Infertility is one of the most common issues faced by many couples these days. It is better to rely on a natural treatment for this issue as against opting for expensive and risky treatments in modern medicine. To help couples conceive naturally, Evergreen Natural Healing Acupuncture and Herbs offer the dependable acupuncture infertility treatment.

The treatment for infertility given by Evergreen Natural Healing Acupuncture and Herbs will bring the body back into balance. So, they are of the opinion that if this happens, conception and pregnancy will happen in a natural manner. This clinic says “Several Studies have found that women who get acupuncture treatments have a higher rate of pregnancy and births”. Even, the center offers acupuncture for weight loss.

When the couples have problems losing weight, they will have issues with conceiving. So, taking up weight loss treatment through acupuncture will also increase the chances of conception in young couples. Not just for couples, the clinic offers weight loss treatment through acupuncture that will help any individual looking to achieve a healthy weight by bringing down some kilos.

When it comes to infertility among women, the pain that occurs during periods that is caused by excessive bleeding is one of the reasons. The pain can occur due to PCOS, ovulation disorders, fibroids and endometriosis. All these reasons can also contribute to infertility. So, acupuncture Houston offered by this center will help with pain management. Not just period pains, but even the best treatment is possible for other pains as well.

For instance, acupuncture lower back pain offered by this clinic will help men and women concerned about their lower back pain. Nowadays, a number of people have back pain issue due to long hours of working in front of the computer. So, the center offers the best treatment for pain relief. So, rather than taking pain medications that can cause ill-effects to the proper functioning of kidneys, acupuncture offered by Evergreen Natural Healing Acupuncture and Herbs will bring the best relief.

The main areas of specialization at this clinic include pain, infertility, stress, pain, allergies, weight loss and even they specialize in stroke rehabilitation. Dong Cao is the licensed Chinese Medicine Herbalist and Acupuncturist under whose leadership this center functions. One of the patients of this clinic says “Excellent. One treatment fixed the chronic pain I suffered with for 4 years.”

Dong Cao, who owns this clinic, has got his Master of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from the American College of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Further, he has also gained the essential certification to practice oriental medicine from NCCAOM. With his experience in treating a wide range of conditions, he is providing the best relief to patients.

