Chinese Valentine Days —Special love for special person

It is said that Cowherd and the Weaver Girl will meet at the Bridge, which is decorated with love and is very romantic. I am so excited when I think about it. We don’t know which handsome guy is going to give a gift to a beautiful girl. “Qi Xi Festival” is different from the Valentine’s Day of West: the origin of Valentine’s Day in the West lies more in commemoration, showing fiery lust, mainly highlighting the word “lover”, conforming to the expression and expression of natural emotions and desires, paying attention to giving gifts Things. “Qi Xi Festival” is based on the folklore of the Cowherd and the Weaver Girl, and the theme of love is a fascinating story. The “Qi Xi Festival” expresses the great love of “loyalty and unyielding”, and the Chinese traditional “Qi Xi Festival” is also sent. Gifts, but different from Western Valentine’s Day, “Qi Xi Festival” presents a kind of sentimental expression, but it is a trace of a par, a painting, pay attention to the sewing, embroidering, making To represent a testimony of love.

Meet, Cherish, Fall in love.

It is said that companionship is the most long-lasting confession. Every year, spring, summer, autumn and winter, every day and night reincarnation is depicting the bit by bit of love. Became a family, with children, began to grind love into family for the children’s clothing, food, shelter, and growth. Every day and night, the children are around, and only hope that the children will have a good life, and the parents will be at ease. But what’s the love? What’s sweet condiments? Have you agreed to love the old vows together? As time flies a little bit, it may be exhausted, perhaps just for a lifetime, maybe tearing off the fake facet divorce…

Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

For three days in life, the secret of keeping sweet is never a verbal promise, but a true intention that falls to the palm of your hand. Children are just the crystallization of sweet love, love is the essence of maintaining a home, a person, a heart. Cherish your lover and protect your family. In this special day, give ta heart, rekindle the heart of love, and enjoy the beautiful rhythm of love together! Here, Koowheel launches the latest and coolest unique Valentine’s Day gift—Hover shoes. In this special festival, bring your loved ones, including children, to discover the fun, the heart to move, free to play all kinds of acrobatics, to stand out from the crowd.

For more at http://www.roto-band.com