STT GDC INDIA DATA CENTRE WINS AWARD FOR DESIGN MANAGEMENT

UBS Forums announced the winners for the 5th edition of Data Centre Summit & Awards held in Bengaluru, India on 8th June 2018.

STT GDC India’s Delhi DC3 was judged winner for Design Management (Infrastructure Management) for demonstrating a truly innovative approach to a new data centre design led by a dynamic team while meeting safety, civil, electrical and instrumentation specifications for data centre design and build.

As India’s leading award-winning data centre operator, with more than 30% revenue market share we manage the largest Pan-Indian data centre floor area and IT load, via our 15 carrier-neutral facilities with carrier-dense interconnections across eight key cities.

Renowned for our adherence to best standards, rated power rack options, and global standards on security and compliance our solutions are tailored for a diverse range of colocation requirements.

This defining accolade recognizes our genuine invention, service excellence, the continuing commitment towards the evolution of the data centre sector in India.