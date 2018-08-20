Soybean Protein Market Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecasts to 2022

Global Soybean Protein Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Protein is a micronutrient that is important for the growth and repair of muscle tissue and for the repair and growth of cellular health and function. Soybean protein is a plant-based protein, termed as the storage protein seized in the discrete particles known protein bodies that contain a maximum of the total soybean protein. It delivers the body with a source of amino acids and lecithin that support normal growth and development if children and infants.

Soybean Protein Market is segmented based on types, product types, function types, applications, and region. Types such as Liquid Soy Protein and Dry Soy Protein classify the industry. Product types such as Soy Protein Hydrolysates, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, and others (Textured Soy Protein and others) classify this market.

Function types such as Texturants, Nutrients, Fat & Water Absorption, Emulsifiers, and others (Tenderizer, Binder, Thickener, and Stabilizer) classify Soybean Protein Market. Applications into Bakery and Confectionary, Functional Foods (Meat Alternatives, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Formula, Convenience Beverage Powders, Frozen Desserts, and Energy Bars), and others (Vegetable Broths, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Fruit Drinks, Animal Feed, Soups & Sauces, and Sports Drinks) classify Soybean Protein Industry.

Soybean Protein Market is segmented geographically Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, North America held the largest market share of the global Soybean Protein Industry and will remain dominant over the forecast period. The reason being, the introduction of innovative products, developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing use of soy protein in the functional food industry. Followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at fastest pace over the forecast period with significant CAGR.

The key players of Soybean Protein Market are MGP Ingredients Inc., Cargill Inc., Kerry Ingredients Inc., Ruchi Soya Industries, Crown Soya Protein Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BurconNutra Science Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, SINOGLORY China, Devansoy Inc., Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group, The Scoular Company, Gushen Group, CHS Inc., and Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Co. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

